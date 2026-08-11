The State Bank of Pakistan announced it will shut down operations soon for the country's Independence Day

Pakistan, a Muslim-majority nation in the region of South Asia, gained independence from the British Empire on August 14, 1947

Customers and businesses that depend on central bank services on Pakistan's Independence Day 2026 will be affected by the suspension

Islamabad, Pakistan - The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday, August 11, confirmed that its doors will remain shut on Friday, August 14, 2026, as the country marks its Independence Day.

Legit.ng reports that the central bank shared the notice through its official X (formerly Twitter) account, saying the closure is in keeping with the public holiday that the Government of Pakistan declared for that date.

The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on Friday, August 14, 2026, as the country marks its Independence Day public holiday. Photo credit: @ShehbazDigital

Source: Twitter

August 14 holiday affects banking

August 14 holds deep national significance in Pakistan.

It is the date in 1947 when the country gained independence from British colonial rule, and it has been observed as a public holiday ever since.

SBP closure halts banking operations

With the SBP closed for the day, all banking operations at the central bank will be on hold. Normal services are expected to pick up again on the next working day.

The announcement is likely to affect customers and businesses that need to carry out transactions or access services from the central bank on that particular day. Those with time-sensitive needs have been implicitly advised to plan ahead.

Read the State Bank of Pakistan's statement on the public holiday below via its X post:

Independence Day: Catholic leaders praise Christians

Meanwhile, Christian leaders in Pakistan have highlighted the Christian community's contributions to national development as the country prepares to mark National Minorities Day on August 11 and Independence Day on August 14.

The Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP), the Catholic Church's human rights arm in Pakistan, organised a live panel discussion on Radio Pakistan FM-93 in Faisalabad on Monday, August 10, 2026. The discussion focused on Christians' contributions since independence in 1947 and the need for equal citizenship, according to Herald Malaysia Online.

Fr. Khalid Rashid Asi, Diocesan Director of CCJP Faisalabad, stated that the Church remains committed to engaging people of different faiths and supporting vulnerable communities. He described interfaith harmony as an ongoing responsibility based on reconciliation and peaceful coexistence.

He also praised Radio Pakistan for giving religious minorities a platform, saying the media can challenge prejudice and promote understanding.

Christians recall decades of national service

The panel highlighted Christian contributions to education and healthcare, noting that Christian schools and Church-run hospitals have served people from different religious and economic backgrounds.

Panellists also recalled Christians who have served in Pakistan's military, civil service, judiciary, sports and social sectors since 1947.

CCJP staff member Advocate Shahid Anwar stressed that constitutional guarantees of equal rights must translate into access to education, employment and public participation. He said lasting interfaith harmony requires protection against discrimination.

The discussion ended with calls for national unity, brotherhood and cooperation between religious communities to counter hate speech and build more inclusive communities.

Read more on public holidays

UK confirms August bank holiday date

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United Kingdom (UK) government confirmed that Monday, August 31, 2026, is the official summer bank holiday for residents in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, giving millions of families an extra day off before the season draws to a close.

The date for the summer bank holiday is formally listed on the government's public holiday calendar for all three nations.

Source: Legit.ng