A Nigerian woman named as the wife of Franklin Chimobe Nguanore recorded herself making a solemn vow of faithfulness to her husband on video

She declared in the name of Jesus that she would remain faithful, calling on God to take her life if she ever broke the promise

The video sparked debate online, with many Nigerians divided over whether the vow was a sign of devotion or desperation

A Nigerian woman set social media alight after posting a deeply personal video in which she swore to remain faithful to her husband.

The woman also went the extra mile, invoking a divine penalty if she ever broke it at any point in time.

Woman vows to be faithful to husband. Photo credit: @Ezinne Frank/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

In the clip, filmed indoors in what appeared to be a home setting, the woman directed her words specifically at her husband, Franklin Chimobe Nguanore.

Speaking in a calm, composed tone, she declared that she would remain faithful to him, and added that if she ever became unfaithful, she was willing to die as a consequence.

Wife's vow went beyond faithfulness

The vow did not stop at fidelity. The woman went on to commit to being a good wife and a devoted mother to their children, asking God to grant them both the grace to build a healthy and godly home.

She also prayed that their marriage would become an example and a source of inspiration to other couples and families.

Nigerians react as woman takes strong vow

The video drew a wide range of responses from Nigerians.

Nneka said:

"Marriage has no universal formula. If this decision brings peace to your home, who are we to judge? Only God truly knows what you’ve been through. Even from the way your husband spoke, it sounded like he’s someone who may have put you through a lot, especially in the early years of your marriage."

Mercy China said:

"Soon other wives go join. It will now be new pattern. But am sure no man will follow his wife to shrine to swear that's if na shrine them dey use."

N-vibes added:

"Amen and Amen. I refuse to be judgemental as I do not know what you have been through and still going through. May God strengthen you and give your home and family that peace and stability you wish for."

See the post below:

Lady vows never to pray to God

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady shared an emotional post on the TikTok app, crying bitterly and denouncing her faith in God.

In the heartbreaking video, she broke down in tears and disclosed why she had taken the decision never to pray to God again.

Source: Legit.ng