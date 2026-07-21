A 28-year-old Nigerian lady has revealed that she rode an elevator for the very first time and was not prepared for the experience

The moment the elevator began moving, she made an unusual remark in front of a stranger who immediately knew it was her first

She also stood frozen when the doors opened at her floor, not realising she had already arrived at her destination

A Nigerian woman who goes by @_Faridat on X had the internet in stitches after sharing what happened the first time she stepped into an elevator at 28 years old.

In a post that has since drawn over 3,000 likes and hundreds of comments, she described the experience in vivid detail, from the unexpected jolt of the lift moving to the quiet shame of standing still when the doors finally opened at her destination.

A young lady shares the moment she used an elevator for the first time. Photo credit: @_Faridat/X

Source: Twitter

Lady shares her first-time experience on elevator

@_Faridat stated that she was heading to the third floor when she stepped into the elevator alongside another passenger. The moment the doors closed and the lift began to move, a slight vibration she had not anticipated startled her into shouting out loud.

The man sharing the space with her turned and calmly asked if it was her first time. She confirmed it was, and wrote that the embarrassment hit her like a wave.

The second moment came at the third floor itself. When the elevator doors parted, she stayed put, assuming someone outside was waiting to enter. The same man had to tell her directly that she had reached her floor.

Laughing about her experience, she said:

"Omoo from a young age ba, my kids will be well exposed. In my 28 years of life, today is the very first time I entered an elevator. Haaa! 😂😂😂"

"I embarrassed myself. The moment it started moving, I wasn't expecting that slight vibration. Na so I shout! 😭 The guy inside looked at me and asked, "First time?" I just said, "Yes." Ahhh... shame wear me like Bubu gown. 😂"

"I was going to the 3rd floor. When the elevator door opened, I just stood there thinking someone else wanted to enter. The guy looked at me and said, "This is your destination." Ahhh! 😭😂"

See her original post that sparked the conversation:

Nigerians react to elevator story

Her candid account clearly struck a chord, with many Nigerians rushing to the comment section to share their own similar confessions.

@SpicyLuxeNG said:

"😂😂 It's an escalator that I have never been on 🥲 I hope I don't embarrass my self that day.😂"

@Unusual_hijabi said:

"Mine was, I had to hold a total stranger next to me cos i felt like falling.😭😭"

@ZainabOfficial6 said:

"You don senior me ohh. I've never entered one before, and I'm not sure anxiety will allow me."

Lady visits club, shares first-time experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who visited a club for the first time has shared her experience with her followers on the X app.

In a now-viral tweet shared via her official account, she disclosed that a friend of hers had persuaded her to come to the club.

Source: Legit.ng