Three major study destinations have published official rules allowing international students to work part-time while enrolled in accredited programmes in 2026

Each country sets its own limits on working hours per week, with conditions tied to the type of course and the student's visa status

Nigerians and other foreign nationals considering studying abroad should review the specific work rights attached to their student visa before making a decision

Three popular study-abroad destinations have published official guidelines confirming that international students, including Nigerians, can legally work part-time during their studies in 2026, subject to specific conditions tied to their visa type and course of study.

Government immigration portals for all three countries outline the working rights available to students, covering how many hours they can work, when those hours apply, and any restrictions based on course category.

Some countries permit international students to work part-time while studying. Stock image of students for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: EF Volart

Source: Getty Images

In this article, Legit.ng has spotlighted three popular countries, Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom (UK), that legally permit international students to work while they study in 2026.

Working in Australia as an international student

Australia's Student visa (subclass 500) permits international students to work up to 48 hours per fortnight while their course is in session. Outside of term periods, there is no cap on working hours.

The Department of Home Affairs also notes that, from July 1, 2026, visa application charges for student visas increased, though lower fees apply to eligible citizens from Pacific Island countries, Timor-Leste, and ASEAN member states, as well as applicants in the ELICOS and Non-Award sectors.

Working in UK as an international student

The UK Student visa allows holders to work during their studies, with conditions that depend on whether the student is enrolled at a higher education provider or a further education college, and whether they are studying below degree level.

Students at universities and higher education institutions are generally permitted to work up to 20 hours per week during term time, with full-time work allowed during holidays.

Those studying at lower-level institutions face tighter restrictions, and some course types may not permit work at all.

Working in Canada as an international student

In Canada, international students who hold a valid study permit may work on or off campus without needing a separate work permit, provided they meet certain conditions.

These include being enrolled full-time at a designated learning institution and holding a study permit that explicitly allows work.

Off-campus work is capped at 20 hours per week during academic sessions, while students can work full-time during scheduled breaks such as summer or winter holidays.

What prospective students should know

The rules across all three countries share a common thread: students must remain enrolled and in good academic standing to retain their work rights, and exceeding permitted hours can put a visa at risk.

Nigerians planning to study abroad are advised to consult each country's official immigration portal directly before applying, as policies can change between application and travel dates.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK government had disclosed the student visa fees for Nigerians.

Documents for UK student visa application

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported on the documents needed for a UK student visa application.

The UK government, however, warned that missing or incorrect paperwork could delay a decision. The reminder was shared by UKVI on its official X account, @UKVIgovuk, on Friday, July 17, and is also published on the UK government's Student visa guidance page.

As part of its #StudyReady campaign, UKVI urged prospective students to begin gathering their documents well before starting their visa applications.

Source: Legit.ng