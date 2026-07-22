D4vd Murder Trial: Decomposed Body of Teen Girl Found in Singer's Car Boot

A Los Angeles court heard graphic testimony about the state of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez's remains found in D4vd's Tesla

LAPD detective Joshua Byers described opening the car boot and immediately recognising the smell of a decomposed body at a tow yard

Prosecutors alleged the 21-year-old singer killed the girl after she threatened to expose their years-long illegal sexual relationship

Disturbing details have emerged from the first day of the preliminary murder hearing against US singer D4vd, born David Anthony Burke, at a Los Angeles court on Tuesday.

Detective Joshua Byers of the Los Angeles Police Department took the stand and recounted the moment officers opened the boot of Burke's Tesla at a tow yard, immediately detecting what he described as the "very distinctive smell" of a decomposed body, reports The Vanguard.

Inside, they discovered the remains of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, a 14-year-old girl whose body had been discovered in September, within days of what would have been her 15th birthday.

A Los Angeles court heard graphic testimony about the state of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez's remains found in D4vd's Tesla. Photos: D4vd/ Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

Source: Instagram

Graphic photographs presented to the court showed the teenager's dismembered remains split between two bags.

A large black bag held her head and torso, while her arms and legs were found separately. Byers told the court the second bag showed clear signs of insect activity, reports CNN.

Byers stated:

"There was maggots. There was various stages of flies." When asked whether he could identify any facial features. No, there was quite a bit of decomposition to where skin slippage…made it unrecognizable."

What prosecutors allege against D4vd

Burke, 21, sat in court wearing an orange prison jumpsuit throughout the hearing and showed no visible reaction when the photographs were displayed.

According to prosecutors, Burke first encountered the victim when she was just 11 years old and allegedly began a sexual relationship with her at 13.

Body camera footage played during proceedings showed Burke telling sheriff's deputies: "She told me she was 18. Everybody saying she was 13." The girl's mother had reported her missing in 2024.

Charging papers allege Burke killed Celeste after she threatened to expose their unlawful relationship publicly, fearing the fallout on his music career.

He has denied one count each of murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains.

If convicted, he could face life imprisonment or the death penalty.

Preliminary Hearing Expected to Last Up to 5 Days

Los Angeles chief prosecutor Nathan Hochman confirmed the preliminary hearing, during which a judge will decide whether the case proceeds to trial, is expected to run between three and five days.

"We believe we will more than accomplish the evidentiary burden of probable cause at this point to hold David to answer on these three felony charges," Hochman said outside court.

Prosecutors allege that Celeste Rivas Hernandez killed the girl after she threatened to expose their years-long illegal sexual relationship. Photo: D4vd.

Source: Instagram

Popular Nigerian singer dies

Legit.ng earlier reported that confusion has gripped fans of Ogene music following viral reports alleging that popular performer Opanka has passed away under unclear circumstances.

The unverified claims began circulating across social media platforms on Tuesday, with multiple posts suggesting that the Enugu-based entertainer, known for his hit track “I ga a ma mma di egwu,” had died.

However, as of the time of filing this report, there has been no official confirmation from his family, management, or any recognised industry authority.

Source: Legit.ng