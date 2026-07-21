Asake Shows Off New Maybach Days After First Lady Remi Tinubu's Appeal to Musicians
- Asake acquired a Maybach on Monday, July 20, 2026, with exotic car dealer Polanco Exotic Cars sharing the news
- The purchase comes just days after First Lady Remi Tinubu's message to Nigerian musicians, including Asake
- Fans flooded the comments with reactions, linking the luxury car buy to Tinubu's controversial 'akara' remarks
Nigerian Afrobeats star Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake or Mr Money, has added a sleek Maybach to his collection, and the timing has not gone unnoticed.
The luxury car purchase was announced on Monday, 20 July 2026, by Polanco Exotic Cars, via Instagram, where the car dealer congratulated the singer and credited him for trusting them "to give you luxury."
The acquisition came just days after First Lady Remi Tinubu made headlines for her message to singers such as Davido, Burna Boy, and Asake.
Citing Senegalese legendary musician Akon as a model of celebrity philanthropy, she urged Nigerian stars, including Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid and Asake, to follow suit.
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"I want to appeal to our young ones in the entertainment industry. I have mentioned it before, and I will use Akon, a music icon who does a lot of great charity work. They make the Burna Boys of this world, the Asakes, Davido, all of them, we want to see you with one foundation or the other, helping the poor with your money," she said.
"Good cars are good, a Maybach is good, a Rolls-Royce is good, but still, you can help the people," she said.
Watch the Maybach reveal that has fans talking below:
Slide the post below to see pictures of Asake and the Maybach:
Fans React to Asake's Maybach
Reactions poured in from across social media, with many fans drawing direct comparisons to the First Lady's appeal:
@egenestautos wrote:
"Congratulations to the new owner. Ololade Asake Mr money @mrmoney Wishing you safe and smooth rides"
@achievertwinzblog commented:
"If Asake fit Dey pull expensive toys like this, I pity those people wey Dey always talk say baddo no gallant just because he no Dey show off"
@only_1_kelvis said:
"Iyala akara said you guys should stop buying cars. That is only her and her family that can buy good things"
What Asake said about Olamide
Legit.ng also reported that Asake reacted to rumours of a feud between him and his former record label boss, Olamide. A few years ago, Asake left his record label, Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBNL), and eventually relocated abroad.
Before he left Nigeria, rumours spread that he and Olamide were no longer on good terms. In a video interview conducted in Yoruba,
Asake addressed the speculation, stating that till the end of time, Olamide would forever remain Baddo to him, adding that he respects him greatly and their relationship would never change.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng