Is Anna Hall, Ben Shelton's girlfriend? Their relationship timeline explained

Anna Hall is an American track and field athlete who specialises in pentathlon and heptathlon and has won several gold, silver, and bronze medals. Ben Shelton is an American professional tennis player. Their preference to keep their love life under wraps and rumours that they broke up has evoked interest in getting answers to the question, "Is Anna Hall Ben Shelton's girlfriend?"

Ben Shelton reacts during his match against Tommy Paul of the United States (L). Anna Hall reacts after competing in the 800m leg of the Heptathlon (R). Photo: Hannah Peters (modified by author)

Anna Hall and Ben Shelton strived to establish their careers in sports, becoming famous personalities. However, their fans were surprised to learn that they were dating. How did it all start, and what happened between them? Learn more about their love journey.

Full name Anna Hall Gender Female Date of birth 23 March 2001 Age 23 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Denver, Colorado, United States Current residence Gainesville, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Father David Hall Mother Ronette Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Joejuan Williams High School Valor Christian High School University University of Georgia, University of Florida Profession Track & field athlete

Who is Anna Hall (Ben Shelton's ex-girlfriend)?

Anna Hall was born on 23 March 2001 in Denver, Colorado, United States. She is the daughter of Ronette and David Hall. Her dad is of white descent, while her mother is of African-American heritage. The American athlete grew alongside her three sisters, Kathryn, Julia, and Lauryn.

Anna attended Valor Christian High School and, after high school, joined the University of Georgia. She was later transferred to the University of Florida to pursue a BBA in Finance. She played soccer, volleyball, lacrosse, and field hockey in school before settling on track.

Anna won a silver medal in the 2023 World Championship and a bronze medal in the 2022 World Championship.

Anna Hall and Ben Shelton's relationship timeline

Anna Hall and Ben Shelton's relationship lasted a year and a half years before they quietly parted ways. Here is their relationship timeline:

November 2021: Starts dating

Anna Hall reacts after competing in the women's heptathlon 200 meters on Day Three 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials Track & Field. Photo: Patrick Smith

Anna Hall and Ben Shelton were student-athletes at the University of Florida. Ben majored in finance, while Anna pursued a bachelor's degree in Business Administration in Finance. The two started dating while in college in November 2021.

December 2021: Makes the relationship public

The pair made their relationship public when the tennis player posted a series of photos on his Instagram page in December 2021. They were on vacation in Naples, Florida, United States.

2022: Attends the Bowerman 2022 awards

Ben was spotted with Anna during a group shot for The Bowerman 2022 finalists. The award was meant for the top athletes in collegiate track and field.

September 2022: Ben praises Anna

The professional tennis player acknowledged his then-girlfriend being better at sports than him. Here is what he mentioned, as reported by Hello Magazine:

Yeah, she's better than me. She got a bronze medal at the World Championships this year, and she definitely keeps me humble. I’m not even the best athlete in my relationship. So, [that’s] something to work on.

2023: Goes separate ways

Anna and Ben broke up in 2023, though the exact date is unknown. The tennis player confirmed it while on the Tennis Unfiltered podcast with James Grey. When James commented on Ben going for a tour in Europe for the first time with his girlfriend being a special thing, Ben replied:

Actually, we broke up a few weeks ago.

Anna while competing in the Women's Heptathlon High Jump at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 (L). Ben during their exhibition match at the Garden Cup (R). Photo: Christian, Al Bello (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Neither Anna nor Ben have made any public comments about the breakup. The two dated for around a year and a half. Anna is allegedly dating the NFL player Joejuan Williams.

FAQs

Who is Anna Hall? She is an American track and field athlete, specialising in pentathlon and heptathlon. Are Anna Hall and Ben Shelton still together? They broke up in 2023, though the exact date is unknown. How old is Anna Hall? She is 23 years old as of 2024. Where is Anna Hall from? The American athlete hails from Denver, Colorado, United States. When did Anna Hall and Ben Shelton start dating? The two began dating in November 2021. How long did Anna Hall and Ben Shelton date? The pair were in a romantic relationship for about a year and a half. Who are Anna Hall's parents? Her parents are Ronette and David Hall. How tall is Anna Hall? She is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres tall.

The most frequently asked question on the internet is, "Is Anna Hall Ben Shelton's girlfriend?" The two dated for around a year and a half before parting ways in 2023. Ben and Anna are popular in the sports. Ben is a professional tennis player, while Anna is a track and field athlete.

