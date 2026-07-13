The United States has suspended the issuance of new EB-2 immigrant visas for Indian nationals after the annual allocation for the 2026 was fully exhausted

The US Department of State confirmed that embassies and consulates would not issue additional EB-2 visas to eligible Indian applicants until the new fiscal year

The development came as the US continued tightening immigration measures and considered changes to visa processing operations in several regions

The United States has suspended the issuance of new Employment Based Second Preference, EB-2, immigrant visas for Indian nationals after the category reached its annual allocation for the 2026 fiscal year.

The decision means US embassies and consulates will not issue additional EB-2 visas to applicants chargeable to India until the next fiscal year begins on October 1, 2026, when fresh visa numbers become available.

The United States exhausted its FY2026 EB-2 visa allocation for Indian nationals. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Why did US halt Indian EB-2 visas?

The US Department of State announced that all available EB-2 immigrant visas allocated to Indian nationals had been exhausted following coordination with the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, USCIS, Gulf News reports.

The department said:

“Since all available EB-2 visas for applicants chargeable to India in FY 2026 have been used, embassies and consulates may not issue visas in these cases for the remainder of the fiscal year.”

The EB-2 visa category is one of the principal immigration routes for highly qualified professionals seeking permanent residence in the United States. It is commonly used by engineers, information technology specialists, doctors, researchers and senior executives.

The pause is expected to affect qualified applicants waiting for visa interviews and final approvals before relocating to the United States.

The US Department of State confirmed the temporary suspension of EB-2 visa issuance. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

How does the US visa cap work?

The annual limit is governed by the Immigration and Nationality Act, which allocates 28.6 per cent of all employment-based immigrant visas to the EB-2 category. The legislation also restricts any single country from receiving more than seven per cent of the combined annual allocation for family-sponsored and employment-based immigrant visas.

India has consistently recorded one of the largest backlogs in employment-based immigration because of the high volume of skilled professionals applying each year, particularly from the technology and healthcare industries.

The latest suspension mirrors a similar development in September 2025, when the annual EB-2 allocation for Indian applicants was also exhausted before the end of that fiscal year.

What comes next for visa applicants?

Processing of new EB-2 immigrant visas for Indian nationals is expected to resume once the new fiscal year starts on October 1, provided visa numbers become available.

The announcement also comes amid broader changes to US immigration policy under President Donald Trump's administration. Recent measures have tightened rules affecting both immigrant and temporary visa categories as authorities seek to reduce immigration and tackle visa overstays.

Reports have also suggested that the State Department is considering restructuring visa processing operations across Africa by consolidating services into fewer regional hubs. If implemented, applicants in some countries could be required to travel abroad to complete their visa applications.

Separately, routine US visa services in the United Arab Emirates remain suspended following heightened regional security concerns.

Although the US Embassy and Consulate General continue to operate, visa applicants whose appointments were cancelled are expected to be contacted once normal processing resumes.

For Indian professionals awaiting permanent residence through the EB-2 route, attention now turns to October, when the United States opens a new fiscal year and the annual visa allocation is reset.

US releases photo of Nigerian man who overstayed visa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian national Ayodeji Olamide Ajayi is set to be removed from the United States following immigration enforcement action by US authorities after years of remaining in the country unlawfully.

According to the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Ajayi entered the United States in 2007 on a student visa. Authorities said he later discontinued his studies but did not leave the country after his permission to remain expired.

Source: Legit.ng