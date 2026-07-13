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Turkey Releases Full List of 48 Countries Whose Citizens Can Apply for Its eVisa in 2026
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Turkey Releases Full List of 48 Countries Whose Citizens Can Apply for Its eVisa in 2026

by  Victoria Nwahiri
3 min read
  • Turkey's government published a full list of countries whose citizens can apply for an eVisa, an online alternative to embassy and port-of-entry visas
  • Some African countries made the Turkey eVisa eligibility list, including countries from other continents and regions
  • Applicants complete the process entirely online using a credit or debit card, with the approved eVisa delivered by email

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Turkey has released its complete list of countries whose nationals qualify for an eVisa, and six African nations are among the 48 countries that made the cut.

The eVisa serves as an online alternative to visas obtained at Turkish diplomatic missions or at ports of entry.

Turkey releases full list of 48 countries whose citizens can apply for its eVisa in 2026
Turkey lists 48 countries whose citizens can apply for its eVisa in 2026. Photo: Serder Ozboy
Source: Getty Images

Countries eligible for Turkey eVisa application

The Turkish government's official eVisa portal confirms that citizens from Algeria, Cape Verde, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Namibia, Senegal, and South Africa are eligible to apply for the document.

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Full list of the countries eligible for Turkey eVisa:

Read also

Turkey releases official list of 9 African countries whose citizens can apply for its eVisa in 2026

  1. Afghanistan
  2. Algeria
  3. Antigua and Barbuda
  4. Armenia
  5. Bahamas
  6. Bangladesh
  7. Barbados
  8. Bermuda
  9. Bhutan
  10. Cambodia
  11. Cape Verde
  12. Croatia
  13. Dominica
  14. Dominican Republic
  15. East Timor
  16. Egypt
  17. Equatorial Guinea
  18. Estonia
  19. Fiji
  20. Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus
  21. Grenada
  22. Haiti
  23. Hong Kong (BN(O))
  24. India
  25. Iraq
  26. Jamaica
  27. Latvia
  28. Libya
  29. Lithuania
  30. Maldives
  31. Mauritius
  32. Mexico
  33. Namibia
  34. Nepal
  35. Pakistan
  36. Palestine
  37. Philippines
  38. Saint Lucia
  39. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
  40. Senegal
  41. Solomon Islands
  42. South Africa
  43. Sri Lanka
  44. Suriname
  45. Taiwan
  46. Vanuatu
  47. Vietnam
  48. Yemen

How Turkey's eVisa Works

The eVisa is an official entry document that grants permission to travel into and within Türkiye. Rather than visiting a consulate, eligible travellers complete the entire application process online by submitting the required personal information and paying the visa fee using a Mastercard, Visa, or UnionPay card.

Once an application is successfully processed, the applicant receives a download link for their eVisa both on screen and via email.

While Turkish border officials can verify the document directly on their systems, applicants are encouraged to carry a digital or printed copy as a precaution in case of any technical difficulties at the point of entry.

It is worth noting that holding an approved eVisa does not guarantee entry. Turkish border authorities retain the right to refuse admission to any eVisa holder without being required to provide a reason, consistent with the rules that apply to all other visa types.

Read also

Spain releases list of only 8 African countries whose citizens can enjoy visa-free entry in 2026

Applicants are required to select their country of travel and type of travel document on the main application page to confirm whether they meet the specific criteria for approval, as eligibility conditions vary by nationality.

Japan releases countries eligible for its eVisa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan updated its eVisa eligibility list in May 2026, opening online visa applications to nationals residing in several countries across the world.

The update shared how travellers from selected countries can apply directly through the Japan eVisa website.

Nationals from some other countries face different application requirements and must apply through accredited agencies.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victoria Nwahiri avatar

Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng

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