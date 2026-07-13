Turkey's government published a full list of countries whose citizens can apply for an eVisa, an online alternative to embassy and port-of-entry visas

Some African countries made the Turkey eVisa eligibility list, including countries from other continents and regions

Applicants complete the process entirely online using a credit or debit card, with the approved eVisa delivered by email

Turkey has released its complete list of countries whose nationals qualify for an eVisa, and six African nations are among the 48 countries that made the cut.

The eVisa serves as an online alternative to visas obtained at Turkish diplomatic missions or at ports of entry.

Turkey lists 48 countries whose citizens can apply for its eVisa in 2026. Photo: Serder Ozboy

Source: Getty Images

Countries eligible for Turkey eVisa application

The Turkish government's official eVisa portal confirms that citizens from Algeria, Cape Verde, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Namibia, Senegal, and South Africa are eligible to apply for the document.

Full list of the countries eligible for Turkey eVisa:

Afghanistan Algeria Antigua and Barbuda Armenia Bahamas Bangladesh Barbados Bermuda Bhutan Cambodia Cape Verde Croatia Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Egypt Equatorial Guinea Estonia Fiji Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus Grenada Haiti Hong Kong (BN(O)) India Iraq Jamaica Latvia Libya Lithuania Maldives Mauritius Mexico Namibia Nepal Pakistan Palestine Philippines Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Senegal Solomon Islands South Africa Sri Lanka Suriname Taiwan Vanuatu Vietnam Yemen

How Turkey's eVisa Works

The eVisa is an official entry document that grants permission to travel into and within Türkiye. Rather than visiting a consulate, eligible travellers complete the entire application process online by submitting the required personal information and paying the visa fee using a Mastercard, Visa, or UnionPay card.

Once an application is successfully processed, the applicant receives a download link for their eVisa both on screen and via email.

While Turkish border officials can verify the document directly on their systems, applicants are encouraged to carry a digital or printed copy as a precaution in case of any technical difficulties at the point of entry.

It is worth noting that holding an approved eVisa does not guarantee entry. Turkish border authorities retain the right to refuse admission to any eVisa holder without being required to provide a reason, consistent with the rules that apply to all other visa types.

Applicants are required to select their country of travel and type of travel document on the main application page to confirm whether they meet the specific criteria for approval, as eligibility conditions vary by nationality.

Japan releases countries eligible for its eVisa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan updated its eVisa eligibility list in May 2026, opening online visa applications to nationals residing in several countries across the world.

The update shared how travellers from selected countries can apply directly through the Japan eVisa website.

Nationals from some other countries face different application requirements and must apply through accredited agencies.

Source: Legit.ng