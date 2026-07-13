The WSJ reported that Aliko Dangote has gained about $4.86 billion this year as rising global demand for fuel from his Refinery boosts his wealth

Dangote plans to list the refinery on the NGX later this year, while also pursuing a secondary listing in New York

The company is expanding the refinery's capacity and developing a new refinery in Kenya, although securing enough local crude oil remains a challenge

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, is emerging as one of the major beneficiaries of recent geopolitical tensions involving the United States and Iran, as his multibillion-dollar refinery records stronger global demand for refined petroleum products.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, the Dangote Refinery has gained significant momentum following years of delays, technical challenges and escalating construction costs that pushed the project's total investment to about $20 billion.

Dangote Refinery Emerges Big Winner From Middle East Crisis as Nigerian Billionaire's Wealth Soars

Source: UGC

The newspaper noted that the 650,000-barrel-per-day refinery reached full operational capacity in February, positioning it to supply petrol, diesel and aviation fuel to international markets without relying on shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil transit corridor that has faced heightened security concerns.

The report said the refinery's strategic location has made it an attractive alternative supplier as buyers seek more secure sources of refined fuel amid instability in the Middle East.

Thriving refinery boosts Dangote's wealth

The increased demand has also translated into higher personal wealth for Dangote. Data from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index cited by the publication showed that his fortune has risen by approximately $4.86 billion since the beginning of the year, taking his estimated net worth to about $34.8 billion and strengthening his position among the world's wealthiest individuals.

Beyond refining, Dangote's long-standing investments in cement, sugar, salt and other manufacturing businesses have continued to underpin his growing business empire.

The report noted that the refinery's performance reflects how energy market disruptions linked to the Iran crisis are creating opportunities for producers outside the conflict zone.

It added that stronger exports of Nigeria's crude oil and refined petroleum products have supported the country's economy by improving foreign exchange earnings, helping the naira remain relatively stable and easing pressure on domestic fuel prices.

Kenya project and crude supply remain key priorities

Edwin also revealed that demand for Dangote Refinery products has risen sharply across sub-Saharan Africa, while exports of aviation fuel to European markets have continued to increase.

Dangote Refinery Emerges Big Winner From Middle East Crisis as Nigerian Billionaire's Wealth Soars

Source: Facebook

Looking ahead, the executive said the company plans to expand the refinery's processing capacity to about 1.4 million barrels per day by 2028, an investment expected to cost roughly $13 billion.

In addition, Dangote is pressing ahead with plans to develop another large refinery in Lamu, Kenya. The proposed project, which will include the construction of a new port, is estimated to cost around $15 billion and is expected to be completed within three years.

Dangote Refinery resumes free petrol delivery

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier highlighted facts about Dangote Refinery's newly resumed free petrol delivery programme, which aims to significantly decrease fuel supply costs across Nigeria.

This initiative not only eliminates transportation fees for qualified marketers but also introduces a structured credit facility that may reshape the nation’s fuel distribution landscape and enhance accessibility for consumers.

Source: Legit.ng