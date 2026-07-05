Eric Chelle is yet to sign the new contract extension announced by the Nigeria Football Federation despite reports of improved terms

Algeria and several North African clubs are reportedly monitoring the Franco-Malian coach as they search for new managerial options

The uncertainty has raised fears that Nigeria could lose its Super Eagles coach ahead of preparations for the 2027 AFCON campaign

The future of Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has suddenly become a major talking point after fresh reports suggested that the Franco-Malian tactician is yet to sign the contract extension publicly announced by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

What initially appeared to be a straightforward renewal process has now developed into a tense waiting game, with other African nations and top North African clubs reportedly keeping a close eye on the situation.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle is yet to sign a contract extension with the Nigeria Football Federation and could leave the role. Photo by SOPA Images

Source: Getty Images

For Nigerian football supporters, the possibility of losing Chelle at such a crucial stage would represent another setback in the country's ongoing search for stability and long-term direction.

Chelle’s contract extension still unsigned

Earlier this year, National Sports Commission (NSC) chairman Shehu Dikko revealed that the NFF had reached an agreement with Chelle over a new contract package.

According to Afrik-Foot, the proposed deal reportedly included a significant salary increase, federation-funded wages for his coaching staff, and an expanded role overseeing Nigeria's U-23 team as preparations begin for the 2028 Olympic Games.

The announcement was welcomed by many supporters who believed it signalled the federation's confidence in Chelle despite Nigeria's painful failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

However, the situation remains unresolved.

According to respected BBC journalist Oluwashina Okeleji, the coach has not yet signed the extension, leaving the door open for other interested parties to make their move.

With his current deal still running until January 2027, time remains on Nigeria's side, but uncertainty continues to grow.

Algeria and North African clubs monitoring Chelle

One of the biggest concerns for Nigerian football authorities is the increasing interest from across the continent.

Reports suggest that Algeria, following their disappointing World Cup campaign, have identified Chelle as a potential candidate to lead their rebuilding project.

His reputation across Africa has risen considerably despite Nigeria's mixed results under his leadership.

Guiding the Super Eagles to a third-place finish at the Africa Cup of Nations restored some confidence in his methods and demonstrated his ability to manage elite players under immense pressure.

Beyond national teams, several wealthy North African clubs are also believed to admire the 48-year-old manager.

Such clubs often possess stronger financial resources and greater administrative stability, factors that could prove tempting if negotiations with the NFF continue to drag on.

Nigeria seek stability ahead AFCON 2027 preparations

For the NFF, securing Chelle's future has become more than a contractual issue, it is about maintaining continuity.

The Super Eagles are expected to begin preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers in the coming months, and another coaching change could disrupt the progress already made.

Nigeria is facing increasing competition from several African national teams and North African clubs interested in securing the services Chelle. Photo by Issam Zerrok

Source: Getty Images

Chelle inherited a difficult environment when he took over in January 2025, balancing expectations from millions of fans while attempting to rebuild a squad in transition.

Although missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup remains a major disappointment, many observers believe continuity could be more beneficial than starting another rebuilding process under a new manager.

The coming weeks may therefore prove decisive for both Chelle and the NFF.

Algeria contact Super Eagles coach Chelle

Earlier, Legit.ng reported details about the Federation of Algerian Football's approach to Eric Chelle for their managerial position following the Desert Foxes' disappointing exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With manager Vladimir Petkovic's future in jeopardy, Chelle's tactical acumen and established rapport within African football make him a prime candidate for the role.

Source: Legit.ng