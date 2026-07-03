Eniola Ajao has shared a cryptic message after film critic Tolu Fagbure questioned her place in Nollywood

The actress urged people to focus on their own purpose instead of discussing the success of others

Her post came shortly after the critic claimed she lacked the acting talent to thrive in cinema

Nollywood actress Eniola Ajao appears to have broken her silence following harsh criticism from film critic Tolu Fagbure, who recently questioned both her acting ability and her place in the Nigerian cinema industry.

Although the actress did not mention anyone by name, many fans believe her latest Instagram post was directed at the movie critic in response to his controversial remarks.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress shared a message about purpose, hard work, and ignoring distractions.

Eniola Ajao shares a cryptic message after film critic Tolu Fagbure questioned her place in Nollywood. Photos: Eniola Ajao/Tolu Fagbure.

Source: Instagram

According to Eniola, people should avoid spending valuable time discussing others' achievements while neglecting their own dreams.

She wrote:

"When others are succeeding and achieving great things in life, may we never waste our time sitting at the table of gossip while neglecting our own purpose and the path we are meant to follow."

She added that success should always be the loudest response

She added:

"Instead, may we stay focused, work diligently and let our lives speak for us."

The actress also suggested she has no intention of being distracted by criticism.

Eniola's message came shortly after film critic Tolu Fagbure made controversial comments during an interview.

Fagbure argued that Eniola Ajao and fellow actor Itele did not belong in the cinema space.

According to him, the actress lacked the acting talent required to succeed at that level of filmmaking.

His remarks immediately became a topic of discussion among Nollywood fans, with many debating whether the criticism was fair.

During the same interview, the critic also praised actress Wumi Toriola.

He described her as wiser and better than some of Nollywood's biggest female stars, including Funke Akindele, Mercy Aigbe and Toyin Abraham.

Read Eniola Ajao's response on Instagram about the criticism below

Reactions trail Eniola Ajao's response

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@khaleepha__r stated:

"And you are busy breaking records and setting them Ma you are a superstar and a shining star Please keep shining and Winning ma"

@midetheegreat wrote:

"Most of them will always remain at the back(where they truly belong) because all they do is gossip and talk down on someone’s brand. Imagine being half blind, unsuccessful and still totally stewpeed at old age."

@jokkys08 shared:

"Oko oro gidiiiiiiI. May we not just be analysing people's lives without any growth in our own lives ooooooo"

Eniola Ajao says people should avoid spending valuable time discussing others' achievements. Photo: Eniola Ajao.

Source: Instagram

Odunlade's father's burial: Eniola Ajao responds to controversy

Legit.ng previously reported that Eniola Ajao responded to the rumours and the backlash she faced over her viral video at Odunlade Adekola's father's burial in Ekiti.

Eniola sent a message to people spreading rumours about her and the actor. According to the actress, she has stopped trying to change people's perception about her:

Source: Legit.ng