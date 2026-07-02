A graduate of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) has drawn the attention of many people to a pepper seller

She explained what he asked her when she visited his shop on Saturday, which made her take her sign-out shirt to him

Her post drew the attention of many people, some of whom testified to his kindness and shared their touching stories

A graduate of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) turned heads online after she went to a market to honour a pepper seller and revealed the kind things he had done for her.

She explained in her post that on several occasions, she visited the market even when she did not have money, and the pepper seller, whom she identified as Aliyu, always helped her out.

FUOYE graduate visits pepper seller on sign-out day, shares why he deserved the honour. Photo Source: TikTok/shyshortgurll1

Source: TikTok

FUOYE speaks about kind pepper seller

Aside from being kind to her and always helping out, @shyshortgurll1 explained in her video that the pepper seller has also been assisting several other students.

Speaking about one of the many things the pepper seller had done for her, she wrote:

"He is a pepper vendor in Oye and ever since I have known him, he has been good to me. Days that I will go to his shop lamenting that I don’t have money, days that I will go and tell him that I don’t have money and I want pepper, he will give me pepper, onions and also ask if I have anything to cook at home. The days that he will still show up for his business even when he is down."

FUOYE graduate goes viral after taking sign-out shirt to pepper seller. Photo Source: TikTok/shyshortgurll1

Source: TikTok

She wrote further in the TikTok video, speaking about her visit to his shop and the question he asked her, which made her eventually return with her sign-out shirt.

Her statement:

"A lot of students too have their own part of what ALIYU has done for them. I went to his shop on Saturday to get pepper and he said he has not been seeing my face, asking what happened. I explained to him that I was writing my final exams and told him I was finally done. He then asked why I did not bring my shirt for him to sign. I promised him I would do that on Sunday, and I did. He was so happy to see me fulfil my promise, just as if I was his daughter."

Reactions as lady visits kind pepper seller

_OmoIgbo_ explained:

"He’s the one Hausa man I so much love I hate to see when he’s sick . He’s so kind and caring most times when I’m broke he gives me money . Not to talk of when I come to buy tomatoes he will be like I should calm down where am I rushing too like I so much love Aliyu Bello he’s so kind."

Bimbo primus stressed:

"He is my pepper vendor and friend. i love Aliyu bello daku ni se. very jovial, nice and accomodating my story will not be complete if i do not mention his name. Next week monday is my sign-out, l will go and meet him to sign on my shirt."

Safuroh shared:

"Aliyu na good person 🤭❤️he always dash me pepper and onion."

Hadassah added:

"Aliyu gave me tomatoes yesterday,I'm his regular customer and he finds out that I was the only one that didn't buy pepper and tomatoes among my friends that we went together, so he gave me tomatoes, he said I should smile and he gave me pepper too well I still have my stew, he's really nice."

𝕊𝕠✨ℙ𝕣𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕠𝕦𝕤🎀 noted:

"I love it when people acknowledge the good side of others irrespective of the tribe and region."

leemah02144 wrote:

"He gave me onions today ,he is a very good person."

ENIOBANKE added:

"Aliyu is a very nice person tbh,he gives without even having to ask."

PËRRŸ DÄ THESPIAN said:

"Na aliyu go sponsor my feeding tomorrow."

Watch the video showing the moment the pepper seller signed her sign-out shirt.

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady went viral after appreciating a pepper seller who had consistently shown her kindness while she was a student.

After graduating, she visited the man, prostrated for him in appreciation, and invited him to sign her sign-out shirt.

Graduate selling pepper by roadside sparks reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a university graduate went viral after revealing that she now sells pepper by the roadside.

The young lady said she studied History and International Studies at the university but has yet to secure a job in her field, prompting mixed reactions from social media users.

Source: Legit.ng