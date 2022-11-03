Zodiac facts about Sagittarius men and women in your life

Sagittarius is the ninth zodiac sign. People belonging to this astrological are born between November 22 and December 21. But what does that mean about their personalities and character traits? These facts about Sagittarius people can help you better understand your Sagittarian loved ones.

Sagittarius and Corona Australis, Microscopium, and Telescopium Card Number 24 from Uranias Mirror engraved by Sidney Hall and published 1824. Photo: Universal History Archive

Source: Getty Images

Sagittarius is a fire sign, with Jupiter as its ruling planet. People with this zodiac have Thursday as their lucky day; their gemstone is turquoise. They have four lucky colours: purple, pink, violet and red.

Interesting facts about Sagittarius

As fire signs, there’s never a dull moment around Sag people. They are passionate and enthusiastic. Here are some Sagittarius fun facts.

They belong to the fire element. Other fire zodiac signs are Aries and Leo.

They love adventure. They are always looking for the next exciting thing in their lives.

They make great travelling companions. Their knack for adventure means they are often up for anything that might be fun.

They hate feeling stuck or stagnant. Sagittarius people love to be on the move in life. They get frustrated when they feel like their lives have stalled.

They value their independence. It’s rare to find a Sag obsessing over finding a partner. They love being self-reliant.

They crave freedom and space. This will impact their choice of careers, partners and friends. Any person or job that would threaten their freedom or space will not last in their lives.

They are outgoing and extroverted. They may not be the life of the party, but they will befriend everyone there.

They are curious and philosophical. Sags always strive to learn and experience more in life. They collect many life experiences which fuel their deep thinking.

They are straightforward. They would rather tell you a painful truth than please you with lies.

Facts about Sagittarius women

Photo: pexels.com, @godisable-jacob

Source: UGC

Sagittarius women can be hard to build relationships with if you don’t understand their personalities. They can be stubborn, even when they mean well. Here are some facts about Sagittarius women that can help you know them better.

They are intuitive. Don’t lie to a Sag woman because she can see through the pretence.

They value honesty. Since they are very honest and straightforward, they expect the same honesty from their loved ones. Lying to a Sagittarius woman is unforgivable.

They are energetic and creative. You can never get bored with a Sag woman because she has infinite great date ideas.

They are fiercely independent. This may strain your relationship as she is always ready to leave at the slightest inconvenience.

They are overthinkers. They can take apart problems in infinite ways. However, this also means they blow simple things out of proportion.

They are emotional and sensitive. Since they also overthink things, intended funny messages could inadvertently offend them deeply.

They are great dreamers. They have big plans and goals for their present and future. To be in their lives, you must be a supportive friend or partner.

Facts about Sagittarius men

Photo: pexels.com, @ketut-subiyanto

Source: UGC

Sagittarius men are some of the most exciting men to have a relationship with. Their unwavering optimism and drive can motivate you to be the best version of yourself. Here are other facts about Sagittarius men to help you navigate your new relationship.

They fear commitment. They love their independence and may be scared of settling down in one place with one person.

They are loyal. Although they may take a long time to commit, they are very loyal once they do.

They can be overbearing. They have very strong opinions and may force them on those around them. When dating a Sagittarius man, you have to maintain your independent mind.

They can be short-tempered. They are easily angered and can be quite mean when angry.

They are charming and funny. Their radiant personality will attract many people to them, so they need secure partners.

They use humour to deflect their emotions. These men are not good at confronting their emotions, which may frustrate their romantic partners.

Famous Sagittarius personalities

Photo: @taylorswift, @treysongz on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Here are some American singers and actors whose Zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Taylor Swift : December 12

: December 12 Britney Spears : December 2

: December 2 Zoë Kravitz : December 1

: December 1 Scarlett Johansson : November 22

: November 22 Miley Cyrus : November 23

: November 23 DJ Khaled : November 26

: November 26 Trey Songz : November 28

: November 28 Janelle Monáe : December 1

: December 1 Jay Z : December 4

: December 4 Jamie Foxx: December 13

What kind of person is a Sagittarius?

Sagittarius is a fire sign. This means that they are very energetic and motivated. They approach everything in life with a burning passion, including love and work.

What are Sagittarius known for?

Sagittarius are known for being intense and chaotic. However, that's just because they are passionate and extremely highly driven. They are well known for being independent but fiercely loyal.

What are Sagittarius' strengths?

Sagittarians have many strengths. They are fun and loyal, making them great friends and partners. Here are other Sagittarius’ strengths.

They stand up for themselves and others. Their high regard for honesty means they are not afraid to call others out for their wrongs.

They are fearless. They relentlessly pursue their dreams and often step out of their comfort zones.

They are problem solvers. They are deep thinkers, which means they always see multiple different perspectives. This makes them great at problem-solving.

They are independent non-conformists. They make their own paths in life, which makes them great pioneers.

They are optimistic. Their determined and philosophical minds make them very optimistic.

They are intuitive. They have a sharp sixth sense. Sagittarians usually see right through people’s pretences. If a Sagittarius warns you about someone, listen to them.

What are Sagittarius' weaknesses?

Although they are great people to associate with, they can quickly turn chaotic. This is mostly because of their fire personalities, which make them unpredictable. Here are some of Sagittarius’ weaknesses.

They can be unreliable. A Sagittarius’ priority is chasing their dreams. Therefore, they can drop jobs and people at a moment’s notice if they feel unfulfilled.

They are very critical. Sagittarians take problems apart to look into the core. They can be very critical and judgemental of people, including themselves.

They are impatient. When they decide what they want, they want it immediately. This may mean dropping everything to pursue it and resenting those standing in their way.

They can be emotionally cold. Once Sagittarians stop liking you, they detach emotionally, and you cease to exist to them.

They hate being wrong. They find it hard to accept that they are wrong. They will go to ridiculous lengths to prove themselves right and justify their worst behaviour.

They can be moody and irritable. They like to get their way and tend to get irritable and annoying when they don’t.

They are intense. This may be good for positive experiences and emotions. However, it also means that their negative emotions, like anger and sadness, are much deeper.

Who is Sagittarius' soulmate?

A Sagittarius’ ideal soulmate is an Aries. Aries is also a fire sign, and Aries would understand a Sag’s bold ambition and spirit of adventure. They are also equally optimistic, passionate and loyal. They are also compatible with Leo, Gemini and Aquarius.

What is Sagittarius best at?

They are natural adventurers, so they are the best explorers. They are also great thinkers who make the best philosophers.

What is Sagittarius' favourite colour?

Their favourite colour is purple. It exudes royalty and creativity, which they care about. It also represents enlightenment, which they seek through adventure.

People born between November 22 and December 21 fall under the Sagittarius zodiac sign. This can make them confusing to some. These facts about Sagittarius people will help you understand them better.

READ ALSO: Facts about Gemini zodiac sign: powers, weaknesses, soulmate

Legit.ng recently published facts about Geminis. Gemini is the third astrological sign. People born between 21 May and 21 June belong to this zodiac sign. It is an air sign, and it symbolises duality.

Your zodiac sign reveals a lot about your personality and character traits. For instance, Geminis are known for being versatile, enthusiastic and adventurous. Read this article to find out more unique facts about the Gemini people in your life.

Source: Legit.ng