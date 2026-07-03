Popular TikToker Peller had a heated moment with police officers on a Lagos highway

The encounter became tense after Peller began recording the interaction, with both sides involved in an argument

The incident has sparked reactions online, with more details emerging about what transpired

Popular TikTok content creator and streamer, Habeeb Hamzat, widely known as Peller, was involved in a heated confrontation with police officers after being stopped for allegedly driving a car without a number plate.

In a viral video on social media, Peller was seen exchanging words with the officers, who questioned him about the unregistered vehicle.

Dramatic moment Peller clashes with police officers on busy highway. Credit: @peller089, @nigerianpolice

Source: Instagram

The incident quickly drew attention online, sparking debates among Nigerians.

According to reports, the clash occurred last evening when Peller was driving along a highway.

He explained to the officers that he had only recently purchased the car and had not yet registered it; hence, no plate number had been issued.

Peller also alleged that one of the officers dragged his shirt and even chased him with a gun.

The controversy comes amid renewed enforcement of traffic regulations. Recall that the Inspector General of Police, Tunji Disu, had earlier ordered officers to arrest anyone found driving without a plate number or with their plate number covered.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Peller's police drama

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

n_n_e_ka said:

"Hopefully, the AIG sees the video and uses him to set a strong example."

christyfrancistender said:

"Make we try dey respect Nigeria police Abeg 😢 the disrespect is too much honestly."

liss_girrl said:

"Ndi Husband ..... Jarvis will be looking at this ...and in her mind .... is.... I made this choice ...... God, This is chaotic, but see me through ...... Amen!"

amtherealangy

"There are some things you can do when you are a bachelor and some things you shouldn’t do when you are not just married but expecting a child coz if we hear pow 💥more people will be affected."

karsyn__76 said:

"Which car be new car 😂😂 something he dey drive over month why he never register him car till date. If someone is wrong tell am no matter if he is ur favourite."

barpasiano said:

"🙌police has the right to stop u for not having a plate number for security reasons and if you claim you just purchased it why don’t you atleast show them evidence of vehicle paper receipts and particulars of sale and also show them evidence of receipt of payment of new Vehicle registration papers and plate numbers from the Federal road safety or federal inland revenue service or the agency you made your payment too… Peller is wrong here and he should be set as an example, no one is bigger than the law."

felainversace said:

"Nothing too consign me with this issue but my own question is, so true true na so this Peller dey talk😮😮😮😮😮😮 this is truly how his english is😮😮😮😮😮😮😮😮😮 wow olodo uprising."

aghwe_oghenekevwe said:

"Peller can speak well we don catch am today."

Peller's clash with police officers raises questions. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller: YCee defends "Olodo Uprising" remark

Legit.ng also reported that rapper YCee responded to criticisms following his remarks about the "olodo uprising" in the country.

The music star drew attention after using Peller as an example to describe the growing popularity of brain-rot content in Nigeria.

Speaking during an interview with Cool FM Lagos, YCee stood by his statement, noting that he would not apologise for mentioning Peller's name.

Source: Legit.ng