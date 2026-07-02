Rapper YCee has faulted the growing praise for Gilmore's viral akara business skit, insisting many Nigerians misunderstood its message

The music star argued that true satire must criticise the issue it is portraying, not simply entertain viewers

His comments have reopened debates over the skit inspired by First Lady Oluremi Tinubu's advice on small-scale businesses

Nigerian rapper YCee has disagreed with thousands of social media users who hailed content creator Gilmore's viral akara business skit as brilliant satire.

The rapper argued that while many people have defended the comedy video as social commentary, it actually misses one of the most important elements that define satire.

The viral clip was inspired by First Lady Oluremi Tinubu's recent advice encouraging Nigerians to embrace small businesses such as selling akara, roasted corn, and kulikuli.

YCee faults the growing praise for Gilmore's viral akara business skit. Photos: YCee/Gilmore.

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media, YCee challenged those praising the content creator, insisting that simply making people laugh does not automatically make a video satirical.

According to the rapper, satire is designed to entertain while exposing, criticising or mocking the issue at the centre of the story.

"To all of you yelling 'satire'," he began.

YCee explained that the akara skit failed to achieve that objective despite its popularity online.

He added:

"The entire idea of satire as a literary device is to use humor/be entertaining while also criticizing and exposing the issue at the base of the content."

The rapper particularly questioned the luxurious lifestyle portrayed in the comedy skit.

In the now-viral video, Gilmore imagined an upscale akara business where customers paid with cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum and Solana, while premium shopping and high-end living were also referenced.

For YCee, those elements did not effectively criticise the original issue.

"Portraying akara selling as a lucrative business where you're taking payment in Solana and ETH, patronizing Polanco and shopping at HF... where is the said satire that you all are screaming?" he asked.

Read YCEE's tweet criticising Gilmore:

Fans react to YCee clash with Gilmore

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@DimejiWilliams1

"See as them turn you to literature teacher now now!! .. you just Dey explain give block heads."

@thejacobsss noted:

"Finally! a new age, over priced akara seller that doesn’t attend to his customers unless they’re paying in dollars, and he still doesn’t attend to the common man. so where’s the criticism in that video? satire una."

@itsSh0la commented:

"That’s ironic satire which shows the impossibility of funding that kind of lifestyle through an akara business. Which is an indirectly attack to how ridiculous the First Lady’s comment was. You’re the real Olodo who needs a mirror."

YCee argues that true satire must criticise the issue it is portraying, not simply entertain viewers. Photo: YCee.

Source: Instagram

Daddy Freeze defends Peller over YCee's remarks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that media personality Daddy Freeze shared his thoughts on the debate surrounding YCee's remarks about Nigeria's evolving social values.

Daddy Freeze argued that Peller only took advantage of a broken system and should not face blame for the declining appreciation of education in the country.

He explained that attaining middle-class wealth through education has become difficult, citing a paediatric cardiologist friend who earns less than N700,000 monthly.

Source: Legit.ng