Jeff Conolly, frontman of The Lyres and DMZ, died at 69 after battling bladder cancer

Conolly founded The Lyres in 1979, and the band released 11 albums over four decades of activity

Fellow musicians and fans flooded social media with tributes, calling him an 'international ambassador of Boston rock and roll'

The Boston music scene lost one of its most enduring figures after Jeff "Monoman" Conolly, the singer, keyboardist and driving force behind The Lyres and DMZ, passed away at the age of 69 following a battle with bladder cancer.

BrooklynVegan.com, which broke the news, described Conolly as a "Boston music legend, a title that the wave of emotional tributes pouring in across social media quickly affirmed.

Tributes pour in after iconic Boston rock singer dies at 69. Getty Images

Source: Instagram

Music journalist Jim Sullivan captured the mood many were feeling, writing on Facebook: "It's not the biggest shock, but, yet, it is: Lyres, singer-songwriter-keyboardist Jeff Conolly has left the planet earth at age 69.

Conolly had been part of the Boston rock scene for decades, even before I got here in 1978. And it was revealed earlier this year that cancer had come calling.

He nicknamed himself 'Monoman', a fan of mono, pre-stereo music, and I will always have images of his blonde hair flying as he one-handedly pumped his Vox Continent organ. Garage rock heaven."

A Career Rooted in Boston Rock History

Conolly founded The Lyres in 1979, and the band remained active right up until 2026. Over that stretch, they released 11 studio albums, beginning with "On Fyre" in 1984 and closing with "On Fyre at the Rusty Nail 1985" in 2025.

Their 1983 track "Help You Ann" was ranked the 13th-greatest Boston song of all time by Boston Magazine, a testament to the group's lasting imprint on the city's musical identity.

Tributes Pour in for Jeff Conolly

Musician Thalia Zedek also shared her memories of Conolly on Facebook, writing: "RIP Jeff Conolly, an amazing musician, performer, songwriter and historian of rock! As legendary if not more in Europe than he was in his hometown, he was truly an international ambassador of Boston rock and roll, right up there with the Modern Lovers and the Real Kids.

I didn't know Jeff well but shared a rehearsal space with him and his ex-wife Priscilla in the 90s, and worked some shiits with him at Mystery Train when I was filling in for my friend Tammy Bonn. He was hilarious and always nice to me. Rest in peace rocker!!!"

The outpouring of grief across social media made clear that Conolly's influence extended well beyond Massachusetts, reaching fans and musicians across Europe and beyond who had followed his decades-long commitment to raw, unapologetic garage rock.

Beloved rock legend dies after brave battle with bladder cancer. Getty Images

Source: Instagram

Hollywood icon James Handy dies at 81

Legt.ng earlier reported that renowned actor James Handy was announced dead after a frightening incident in his home.

Handy was known for his iconic appearances on Top Gun: Maverick, Logan, Jumanji, The Rocketeer and Arachnophobia.

Details surrounding the death of the veteran star left both fans and celebrities in shock as they mourned him.

Source: Legit.ng