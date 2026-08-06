Nollywood actor Godwin Nnadiekwe made an alarming claim about a ritual attempt involving a handshake within the industry

The actor called out what he described as Nollywood's 'dark side,' warning creatives to vet their circles carefully

Nnadiekwe hinted that more details are coming, using the hashtag #Ogiome to signal a bigger reveal

Nollywood actor Godwin Nnadiekwe has stirred serious conversation online after claiming that a colleague in the film industry attempted to use him for ritual purposes through a handshake.

The actor made the alarming allegation in an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, warning fellow creatives to be cautious about who they allow into their personal space.

Nollywood actor Godwin Nnadiekwe opens up about an alleged ritual attempt on him. Credit: godwin_nnadiekwe

Source: Instagram

In his post, Nnadiekwe wrote that his "foundation" was strong enough to withstand the alleged attempt, suggesting that the encounter did not succeed. He did not name the individual involved but made clear the perpetrator was someone within Nollywood.

Nnadiekwe Calls Out Nollywood's Dark Side

Beyond the personal claim, the actor used the moment to raise broader concerns about safety and ethical standards within the Nigerian film industry.

He stressed that no guild or professional body would come to a creator's rescue in such situations, urging actors and other industry workers to be deliberate about who they collaborate with.

"It's time for a serious conversation about ethical standards, duty of care, and accountability in Nollywood," he wrote. "Creators deserve a safe working environment. Stay safe out there."

Nnadiekwe also teased that further details would be released.

Actor Godwin Nnadiekwe makes bold claim about Nollywood dark side. Credit: godwinnnadiekwe

Source: Instagram

See Godwin Nnadiekwe's original post on Instagram below:

Godwin Nnadiekwe suffers internal bleeding

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Godwin Nnadiekwe was rushed to the hospital after sustaining an injury while on a movie set.

The fast-rising actor was filming with his colleague, Zubby Michael, when he was kicked in the chest during a scene.

According to a statement released by his management, Nnadiekwe had to be taken for medical treatment after the shoot, as he suffered internal bleeding from the kick.

His team called for prayers and assured fans that he would receive the best medical care. They also confirmed that the incident had been reported to the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) and promised to provide further updates on his condition.

Source: Legit.ng