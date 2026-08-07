Dangote Refinery supplied over 400,000 tonnes of jet fuel to Europe in July, making it the continent’s largest supplier for the month

The shipment accounted for about 20% of Europe’s 2.06 million tonnes of jet fuel imports in July, ahead of the US and Middle East suppliers

The refinery said its growing exports are strengthening Nigeria’s position as a major exporter of refined petroleum products

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has emerged as Europe’s largest supplier of imported jet fuel for the second consecutive month, surpassing suppliers from the United States and reinforcing its growing presence in the international petroleum market.

The refinery disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, citing the latest European import data compiled by global commodities intelligence company, Kpler.

Dangote Refinery Deals Fresh Blow to US as Europe Turns to Nigeria for Jet Fuel

Source: UGC

According to the refinery, more than 400,000 tonnes of jet fuel produced at its Lekki facility were shipped to Europe in July. The volume represented about 20 per cent of the continent’s total jet fuel imports during the month.

The latest performance builds on the refinery’s record export in June, when it supplied 466,000 tonnes of jet fuel to Europe and displaced the United States as the region’s biggest source of imported aviation fuel.

Dangote said the continued strong performance demonstrates its capacity to supply the highly competitive European aviation fuel market while meeting stringent international quality requirements.

Dangote Supplies One-Fifth of Europe’s July Imports

Kpler data showed that Europe imported about 2.06 million tonnes of jet fuel in July, with Dangote Refinery accounting for the largest single share.

The refinery’s July shipment placed it ahead of traditional suppliers in the United States and the Middle East, highlighting the changing pattern of global refined petroleum product trade.

Dangote attributed its growing role in the European market to its strategic location along Nigeria’s Atlantic coastline, its large-scale refining capacity, modern technology and ability to efficiently export refined products.

The refinery said its rising production levels have also supported the sustained growth in its export volumes, allowing it to serve customers in Europe and other international markets.

Nigeria Strengthens Position as Refined Products Exporter

The latest development comes amid changes in global energy trade flows, with Nigeria increasingly emerging as a supplier of refined petroleum products rather than primarily an exporter of crude oil.

David Bird, Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Refinery, said the company has expanded its international shipments beyond aviation fuel to include diesel, petrol and other refined petroleum products.

He noted that the refinery is supplying markets across Europe, Africa and other regions, adding that the development is strengthening Nigeria’s position in the global market for high-value refined petroleum products.

The sustained growth in exports also underscores the increasing role of the Dangote refinery in transforming Nigeria’s refining landscape and positioning the country as a significant exporter of petroleum products.

Source: Legit.ng