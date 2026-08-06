A Nigerian graduate captured hearts with his reaction after a video of his mother arriving at his graduation with a live goat went viral on TikTok

The graduate praised his mother in an emotional on-screen caption, calling her the best woman in the world

The clip drew massive engagement, with thousands celebrating the mother's gesture as a symbol of love and sacrifice

A Nigerian graduate has broken his silence after a video of his mother showing up to his graduation ceremony with a live goat became one of the most talked-about clips on TikTok.

The footage, filmed outdoors along a dirt path surrounded by trees, captures the graduate dressed in his graduation attire as his mother arrives with the animal in tow.

Graduate praises mum after she celebrated him with live goat. Photo credit: @pinncode/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The scene is candid and unscripted, with a young woman in a red dress joining the moment partway through.

What makes the clip particularly moving is the graduate's own words, displayed repeatedly on screen:

"Best woman in the world 🥹❤️ my gee my everything…"

A Mother's Love on Full Display

For many viewers, the goat was not just an animal but a statement. In many parts of Nigeria, bringing a live goat to a celebration is a mark of genuine sacrifice and deep cultural pride.

It signals that a family is honouring a milestone with everything they have, not with what is convenient or fashionable.

The graduate found himself at the centre of a viral wave, with his mother's gesture credited for drawing the attention his page had never previously seen.

Reactions as man appreciates mother

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Queen Tochibest said:

"Omo last year was the last time he posted on his page oo, all the videos he posted today have lot of engagement, mum just made ypu go viral."

@chyobyno tv said:

"Please send our greetings to mummy. Tell her that the world is celebrating her. May God keep her."

@Obinna Onyemauche ( fabregas) added:

"No let any woman or future wife come tell you say your mama whitch or say something wey no get head your Mum is superb may God bless her abeg make her proud as she Don represent herself for you."

See the post below:

Mum sheds tears as son graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian graduate melted hearts online after sharing the emotional moment his mother broke down in tears during his sign-out celebration.

The touching video captured the graduate proudly wearing his sign-out shirt while his mother stood beside him, overcome with joy over his achievement.

Source: Legit.ng