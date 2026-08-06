Nigerian comedian Mazi Okeke revealed on Instagram that he caught his fiancée cheating with his personal driver

The incident allegedly began when Mazi Okeke travelled to China for a month to source materials for his business

His fiancée reportedly told him he was "too busy" and should cut down on his dreams when confronted about the betrayal

Nigerian comedian Mazi Okeke, popularly known as Price Dstn, has shared one of the most painful chapters of his personal life, alleging that he walked in on his fiancée and his own driver in a moment that brought their relationship to an immediate end.

In a video posted to his Instagram page on August 5, 2026, Mazi Okeke recounted how he stumbled upon the pair after returning unexpectedly from his work site.

Mazi Okeke recounts how he caught his fiancée with his driver and ended their relationship. Photo: prince_dstn

Source: Instagram

The comedian revealed that the discovery itself was devastating enough, but what truly shattered him was the response he received when he confronted his partner.

"Cut down on your dreams"

According to Mazi Okeke, his fiancée showed no remorse.

Instead, she justified her actions by pointing to his hectic work schedule, telling him he was always travelling between states and was never present.

She reportedly argued that her ex was someone she was constantly around at home, unlike Mazi Okeke.

Most strikingly, the comedian said she told him he should scale back his ambitions.

Mazi Okeke traced the alleged affair back to a business trip he made to China, where he spent approximately one month sourcing materials including doors, shower fittings and other products to grow his company.

He expressed disbelief that his effort to build a better future for the relationship was used against him.

In his own words:

"She said, 'You are too busy.' She said, 'You're always traveling, from this state to another state, to another. You're in the East today, you're in the West tomorrow, you're traveling up and down.' That he ex is somebody she's always with, that they're always at home 24/7, they're always together, that I'm not always there, that I should cut down on my dreams."

Watch Mazi Okeke share the story of how he allegedly caught his wife with his driver below:

Social media users react to Mazi Okeke's story

The video quickly spread across Nigerian social media, drawing a wave of sympathy and sharp commentary from followers.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Tanny_rocket wrote:

"Chai nothing wan satisfy woman 🧍‍♀️ and the up and down this young guy Dey go na just to keep the family happy. Bro move on that's life. Stay strong I know it hurts"

@unbeat_chinedu commented:

"'Cut down on your dreams' so you will go down with her. This might just very the worst reason for cheating by a country mile. The bar going higher and we can't compete. Stay safe 👑"

@Iyke_d_Punter said:

"Driver was taking the job description way too literally. Fear people o, Imagine paying salary to the same guy who's busy driving your fiancee legs. Glad he escaped before marriage"

@hannah_aderonke reacted:

"Thank God you notice it on time, you would have shared perternity with him."

@daram_ola added:

"She is only loyal to her emotion and feelings... So sorry. No one can change that."

Mazi Okeke reveals the circumstances that led him to discover his fiancée's alleged betrayal with his driver. Photo: prince_dstn

Source: Instagram

Mazi Okeke spends millions imitating Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that comedian Mazi Okeke revealed he spent ₦15 million recreating stylish suits originally worn by media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

He showcased a brown suit with button details and matching trousers, though subtle differences in lapels and design distinguished his version from Ebuka’s.

While some admired his fashion effort, many netizens criticised the huge amount he claimed to have spent, dragging him online for the extravagance.

Source: Legit.ng