A TikTok video showing a lady discovering forgotten money tucked inside the pages of a religious book has gone viral

The clip opened with a close-up talking-head shot before cutting to hands flipping through the book to reveal bundled cash

Nigerians in the comments flooded the post with their own stories of stumbling upon money they had long forgotten

A lady has sent the internet into a frenzy after sharing the moment she stumbled upon cash she had completely forgotten about, hidden between the pages of a religious book.

The clip, posted on TikTok by @the_slimtallgirl, opened with a selfie-style talking-head shot filmed indoors, with what appeared to be a prayer book or missal visible in the background.

Lady overjoyed after finding money inside her notebook. Photo credit: @the_slimtallgirl/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady finds forgotten cash

The camera then cut to a close-up of hands slowly flipping through the book's pages until bundles of cash come into view, neatly tucked inside.

She expressed her excitement online, noting that she never expected to find such an amount of money inside her book.

The short clip posted by @the_slimtallgirl quickly resonated with viewers, many of whom saw themselves in the moment and rushed to the comments section to share their own stories of forgotten money turning up in the most unexpected places.

Reactions as lady finds cash inside book

TikTok users had different things to say in the comments section.

@Morgana said:

"Hmm. I forgot 200 Naira inside my trouser yesterday and the money never reach 24hrs before I remember."

@Chibaby said:

"This day I didn't have shishi so I decided to read the Lord's word lo and behold I found 1k inside. Good God."

@Dammylola reacted:

"There was a time my mum went to shop for school bag and she kept money of about 60k inside she sha kept the bag in her wardrobe and forgot it there until my brother needed a bag for school she gave him that bag and she didn’t check it. When my brother got to school he saw the money and when he got home he gave my mum the bag. Oh my God I wished it was me she gave the bag to."

@aloyinlepon011 added:

"I remember when I was very young they sent me on errands I thought I lost the money not knowing the money was right in my chest pocket I chop beating ehn nah later later I dip hand into my pocket ah 1 bay I first wan prove my innocence buh omo that won’t delete the beating from my head omo guess what next day at school nah king I be."

See the post below:

Lady finds mysterious item in house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared her unexpected experience on TikTok after leaving her apartment for about two months.

According to the lady, she had not been in the house, but despite her absence, something mysterious happened inside.

Source: Legit.ng