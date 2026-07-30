A Delta High Court has sentenced two men to death over the kidnapping and murder of a DELSU student

The court acquitted one defendant while a long-running case linked to a suspected ritual killing reached a conclusion

The judgment has drawn reactions as prosecutors described the verdict as long-awaited justice for the victim’s family

A Delta State High Court sitting in Ogwashi-Uku has sentenced two men to death by hanging over the kidnapping and murder of Elozino Joshualia Ogege, a 300-level Mass Communication student of Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka.

Justice Flora Ngozi Azinge convicted Macaulay Desmond Oghenemaro and Enaike Onoriode on charges of conspiracy to kidnap, kidnapping, conspiracy to murder, and murder.

Two men receive death sentence years after DELSU student's tragic murder. Photo: Maybeks, emmarexyz

Source: Twitter

The judgment, according to Tribune, was delivered on Wednesday, July 29, bringing the long-running criminal trial to an end.

The court, however, cleared the third defendant, Nwosisi Benedict Uche, after ruling that the evidence presented against him was insufficient. A fourth defendant, Robinson Obajero Ojokojo, an alleged native doctor, died before the case was concluded.

Victim was lured with accommodation promise

Ogege was killed in 2018 after leaving to meet a man who had offered to help her secure accommodation around the university community. Her death sparked nationwide outrage after investigators linked the crime to an alleged ritual killing involving suspected "Yahoo Plus" operators.

Reacting to the verdict, Delta State Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Omamuzo Erebe (SAN), said the judgment finally brought justice to the victim's family.

"They have waited... for justice, and today, justice has finally been served."

Erebe said the ruling should send a strong message to anyone involved in ritual killings or other violent crimes.

"No matter how long it takes, the law will eventually catch up with offenders."

Counsel to the acquitted defendant, Benjamin Okoh, welcomed the judgment, saying it showed that justice had been done.

Delta High Court hands death sentence to two men over DELSU student's killing. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Three jailed for Oyo school abduction

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Federal High Court in Abuja sentenced three men to life imprisonment for their roles in the abduction of students and teachers in Oriire local government area of Oyo state.

The convicts pleaded guilty to belonging to the proscribed terrorist group Darul Salam, an affiliate of Ansaru, and admitted concealing information about the planning and execution of the school abduction.

The court rejected the defence's plea for leniency despite claims the men were first-time offenders. Justice Salim Ibrahim ordered the life sentences to take effect from the date each convict was first remanded.

Source: Legit.ng