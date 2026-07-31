The Presidential Conditional Grant Scheme offers ₦50,000 grants to Nigeria's smallest businesses without repayment requirements

Eligible nano businesses include roadside traders, artisans, and freelancers with modest capital and turnover

Applications require consistent personal details and must be submitted through official government platforms only

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Running a small business in Nigeria has never been easy. From rising operating costs and inflation to limited access to affordable credit, many entrepreneurs struggle to keep their businesses afloat, let alone expand them.

For thousands of roadside traders, artisans, food vendors, tailors, hairdressers and digital entrepreneurs, securing a bank loan often remains out of reach due to collateral requirements and high interest rates.

FG restarts N50,000 conditional cash transfer to small business owners. Credit: Novatos

Source: UGC

To ease this burden, the Federal Government introduced the Presidential Conditional Grant Scheme (PCGS), a funding initiative that provides ₦50,000 grants to eligible nano businesses across the country.

Unlike loans, the money does not have to be repaid, making it one of the government's key interventions aimed at supporting Nigeria's smallest businesses.

If you're planning to apply, here are the most important things you should know.

What is the Presidential Conditional Grant scheme?

The Presidential Conditional Grant Scheme is part of the Federal Government's economic support programme for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The initiative is implemented by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment in partnership with the Bank of Industry (BOI).

The programme is backed by a ₦50 billion fund designed to support up to one million nano businesses across Nigeria's 774 Local Government Areas and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Successful applicants receive a one-time grant of ₦50,000, which can be used to restock goods, purchase equipment, improve operations or expand their businesses.

Who qualifies as a nano business?

Nano businesses are the smallest category of businesses in Nigeria. They are typically owned by individuals or small family teams and operate with modest capital.

Eligible businesses may include:

Food vendors and restaurant operators

Hairdressers and barbers

Tailors and fashion designers

Phone and electronics repair technicians

Market traders and neighbourhood shop owners

Artisans such as welders, carpenters and mechanics

Freelancers and digital service providers

In most government classifications, nano businesses generally employ fewer than three workers and record annual turnover below ₦3 million.

Because these businesses often find it difficult to obtain conventional bank financing, government grants are intended to bridge the funding gap without requiring repayment.

Who can apply?

Applicants must meet several basic requirements before submitting an application.

To qualify, you should have:

An active business, whether formally registered or operating informally.

A valid National Identification Number (NIN).

A Bank Verification Number (BVN).

A bank account linked to your BVN.

A business operating within your Local Government Area.

Personal details that match across your NIN, BVN and bank account records.

Ensuring that your information is consistent is essential, as discrepancies in names or personal details can delay verification or lead to rejection.

How to apply

Applying for the grant is straightforward if you have your documents ready.

Prepare your documents

Before starting your application, keep the following information handy:

National Identification Number (NIN)

Bank Verification Number (BVN)

Bank account details

Business address

Local Government Area where your business operates

Use only official government portals

Applicants are advised to submit their applications only through official government platforms managed by the Federal Government, the Bank of Industry or the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN).

Avoid unofficial websites or individuals claiming they can guarantee approval.

Complete your application carefully

Fill in your personal and business information accurately, paying close attention to your names, identification details and banking information.

Even small errors could affect the verification process.

Wait for verification

Once submitted, your application will undergo verification using government databases.

Successful applicants receive their grants directly into their bank accounts.

Payments are usually made in batches, meaning some beneficiaries may receive their funds earlier than others.

Allocation targets promote inclusion

The scheme is designed to ensure broad participation across different segments of society.

According to the programme guidelines, funding is allocated as follows:

70% for women and youth

10% for persons with disabilities

5% for senior citizens

15% for other eligible applicants

This distribution aims to promote inclusive economic growth while supporting vulnerable and underserved groups.

Important tips before you apply

To improve your chances of success, applicants should keep a few important points in mind.

Never pay anyone to process your application, as the grant is completely free.

Ensure your NIN, BVN and bank account details match exactly.

Keep your registered phone number active to receive updates and notifications.

Finally, be patient. Verification and disbursement are conducted in phases, and applicants from different states and Local Government Areas may receive payments at different times.

A small grant that can make a big difference

Although ₦50,000 may seem modest, it can provide vital support for many nano businesses. The money can help entrepreneurs purchase additional inventory, replace worn-out equipment, improve service delivery or meet immediate business expenses.

Small business owners in Nigeria get a lifeline as FG begins N50,000 cash transfers. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

For millions of Nigerians running small enterprises, initiatives like the Presidential Conditional Grant Scheme represent an opportunity to strengthen their businesses without taking on debt.

Eligible entrepreneurs are encouraged to prepare the required documents, apply only through official government channels and remain vigilant against fraudsters promising guaranteed access to the grant.

FG launches YOUTHCRED scheme to Nigerians up to N2m

Legit.ng previously reported that the federal government has unveiled a credit scheme targeting young Nigerian entrepreneurs, with plans to reach more than 500,000 beneficiaries through loans of up to N2 million each.

Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, announced the YOUTHCRED for Entrepreneurs initiative at a launch ceremony in Abuja on Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

The programme is being run by the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation, known as CREDICORP, according to a report by Daily Trust.

Source: Legit.ng