A new CSIS report estimates fewer than 827 Patriot and 278 THAAD interceptors remain in US stockpiles after weeks of fighting with Iran

Three sources familiar with Pentagon data told CNN the CSIS figures closely match internal government numbers

Senior US military and congressional figures have warned the shortfalls could affect America's ability to fight on other fronts

The United States military's inventory of key air defence missiles has fallen to critically low levels following weeks of intensified conflict with Iran, according to a new report by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and three sources with knowledge of recent Pentagon data.

The CSIS report, published on Monday, estimated that fewer than 827 Patriot interceptors and fewer than 278 THAAD ballistic missile interceptors remain in US stockpiles.

US Patriot and THAAD Missile Stockpiles Severely Depleted After Iran War, CSIS Report Shows

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Before the war with Iran, those figures stood at roughly 2,200 Patriots and 452 THAAD missiles, meaning the US military has now fired more than 60% of its most critical air defence weapons.

The three sources, who spoke to CNN on condition of anonymity, said the CSIS estimates were close to figures held internally by the government.

Why the Shortage Matters

Patriot and THAAD systems are the primary tools the US military uses to shoot down incoming ballistic missiles, and each interceptor costs millions of dollars to produce. The CSIS authors warned that "diminished stockpiles may force the United States and its coalition partners to take more risks with interceptions," adding that "there are no good alternatives to Patriot and THAAD for ballistic missile defense."

CSIS defence analyst and retired Marine Corps Colonel Mark Cancian said continued fighting with Iran could reduce stockpiles to the point where they affect Washington's capacity to respond to threats from China or North Korea.

NBC News also reported that US commanders are choosing not to intercept Iranian projectiles heading for unpopulated parts of American bases in the region, a shift from previous practice, in order to conserve their remaining missiles.

Trump, Pentagon, and Congress Respond

President Donald Trump, speaking aboard Air Force One on Monday, said he wanted to replenish "the more sophisticated stuff" but maintained that US inventories were "in very good shape." General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told senators last week that without additional funding, the Pentagon will "not get the munitions" it needs.

Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said in a July 28 statement that the military "is the most powerful in the world and has everything it needs to execute at the time and place of the President's choosing."

Trump and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth have pointed to the Biden administration's decision to send munitions to Ukraine as a key cause of the current shortfall. However, Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine pushed back at a Senate appropriations hearing last Tuesday, saying: "The shortfalls in munitions have been well known to this committee for some time. While these munitions shortfalls have been years in the making, they are growing increasingly urgent."

The Defence Department signed two deals this week to boost Patriot and THAAD rocket motor production, though a Pentagon spokesperson declined to say when those efforts would translate into a meaningful increase in stockpile levels. Analysts say fully replenishing high-end munitions could take years.

Source: Legit.ng