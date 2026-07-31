Sporting Supreme FC's General Manager confirmed European clubs including Chelsea are monitoring 17-year-old Nigerian forward Abdulmuiz Adeleke

Adeleke has already trained with Chelsea and Ligue 1 club Strasbourg, impressing coaches at both clubs during his visits

The Flying Eagles striker scored a brace as Nigeria beat Ghana 4-2 at the ongoing WAFU B U20 Championship in Ivory Coast

Chelsea and several other top European clubs are tracking Nigerian teenage striker Abdulmuiz Adeleke, with serious interest expected to materialise once the forward turns 18, according to his club's General Manager.

The Blues have been in search of a prolific striker after fans called for the upgrade in the department following failed experiences with Nicolas Jackson and most recently Liam Delap.

Chelsea have reportedly reached an initial agreement to sign Nigeria Under-20 striker Abdulmuiz Adeleke. Photo credit: GNB Official

Source: Twitter

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea are on the verge of sealing a deal for veteran forward Danny Welbeck from Brighton, but fans are eager for the club to sign a younger striker who can deliver at the top level.

Ismail Hamza, who oversees operations at Sporting Supreme FC where Adeleke is registered, said European giants have been closely watching the youngster at the ongoing WAFU B U20 Championship in Ivory Coast.

The left-footed centre-forward has made an immediate impact at the regional tournament, scoring twice as the Flying Eagles defeated Ghana's Black Satellites 4-2 in their opening game.

Chelsea's interest in Adeleke

Hamza told allnigeriasoccer.com that Adeleke has already had trial stints at Stamford Bridge and with French top-flight club Strasbourg, leaving favourable impressions on the coaching staff at both clubs.

"He trained with Chelsea. From the training session, there's interest from Chelsea. He also went to Strasbourg and trained there. When he is 18, we will see where he will go," Hamza said.

Despite reports of a preliminary agreement with Chelsea already in place, completing a formal deal carries complications.

Adeleke would not qualify for a Governing Body Endorsement under current UK football regulations, which means he would be ineligible to play for Chelsea's first team even after reaching the age threshold.

The Blues would likely need to arrange a loan move abroad should they secure his signature.

Hamza also made clear that Chelsea's interest is not exclusive, pointing to the attention Adeleke has attracted during the Ivory Coast competition.

"Muiz Adeleke is a player of Sporting Supreme. There is much interest from many big clubs watching him in Ivory Coast. At his age, before you can see this level, it is very hard," he added.

Adeleke's road to European football

Before earning a call-up to Nigeria's Under-20 squad, Adeleke represented the Golden Eaglets at Under-17 level.

He has not yet made his debut in the Nigeria Premier Football League and remains uncapped at senior level by the Super Eagles, which further complicates any potential move to England.

Should a deal eventually come through, Adeleke would follow in the footsteps of Nigerian players who built careers at Chelsea, including John Obi Mikel, Victor Moses, and Celestine Babayaro.

Real Madrid set to hijack Chelsea's bid

In another development, Legit.ng reported about Honest Ahanor, the 17-year-old Nigerian defender currently impressing scouts with his performances for Atalanta in Italy.

As big European clubs circle, Ahanor's journey from a youth setup in Genoa to becoming a sought-after talent underscores the high-stakes world of football transfers and the potential for a thrilling bidding war ahead.

Source: Legit.ng