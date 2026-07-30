Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority published the full list of conditions that make a Permanent Resident eligible to apply for citizenship

The requirements cover several categories of applicants, from married couples to aged parents and students who have sat national examinations

ICA also warned the public against using external migration agencies that claim to offer specialist support for Singapore citizenship applications

Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has published the official requirements that Permanent Residents and other eligible individuals must meet before applying for Singapore citizenship.

The ICA lists five distinct categories of eligibility, which cover certain categories of individuals.

Singapore lists 5 conditions foreigners must meet before seeking citizenship. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

Who qualifies for Singapore citizenship?

1. The first applies to Permanent Residents who have held that status for at least two years and are aged 21 or above. Such applicants may include their PR spouse and any unmarried children below 21 who were born within a legal marriage or legally adopted.

2. The second category covers PRs who have been married to a Singapore citizen for a minimum of two years and have held PR status for at least two years.

3. Third on the list are unmarried children below the age of 21 who were born within a legal marriage to a Singapore citizen or legally adopted by one.

4. Students also have a pathway to citizenship. A PR student living in Singapore for more than three years, with at least one of those years spent as a PR, qualifies if they have passed at least one national examination, such as the PSLE or the GCE N, O, or A Levels, or are enrolled in the Integrated Programme.

5. The fifth category is reserved for PRs who are aged parents of a Singapore citizen who is at least 21 years old.

Factors ICA considers in citizenship applications

Meeting one of the eligibility conditions does not guarantee approval. The ICA assesses each application against a broader set of criteria, including the applicant's family ties to Singaporeans, economic contributions, educational qualifications, age, family profile, and length of residency in the country.

These factors are weighed together to gauge both the applicant's ability to contribute to Singapore society and their commitment to building a long-term life in the country.

The authority also issued a clear public advisory alongside the requirements, stating that it has no affiliation with any external migration agency or commercial entity that presents itself as a Singapore immigration specialist or partner.

ICA does not endorse or support services offered by self-described professional immigration consultancy providers for citizenship applications, and members of the public are advised to rely solely on official government channels.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng