The Nigeria Police Force confirmed it invited VeryDarkMan to its Force CID office in Abuja on July 30, 2026, to back up his public claims

AIG Moshood Jimoh, who heads Zone 2 in Lagos, has also been invited by the Force CID for questioning over the allegations

The Force warned that freedom of expression does not cover defamation and said it may pursue legal action if allegations prove false

The Nigeria Police Force has formally invited popular social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, known widely as VeryDarkMan (VDM), to appear before the Force Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Abuja and provide evidence for the claims he has been making publicly about a senior police officer.

The Force CID issued the letter of invitation to Otse on July 30, 2026, asking him to report to its Abuja office to substantiate allegations he has been airing on social media concerning the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2, Lagos, AIG Moshood Jimoh.

Nigeria Police Invites VeryDarkMan to Abuja Over Public Claims Against Zone 2 AIG

Source: Instagram

In a statement signed by Force Public Relations Officer CSP Ani Iniedu and released on August 4, 2026, the police also confirmed that AIG Jimoh himself has been invited for questioning by the Force CID in connection with the same allegations.

Criminal Matter Already Before a Court

The police said the underlying criminal case referenced in the public commentary was fully investigated and has since been filed before a court of competent jurisdiction, following advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

The Force warned that, as the matter is now before the courts, it would not allow media campaigns or public pressure to influence how the case is handled or to predetermine the outcome for any of the officers or parties involved.

The statement said discipline within the Force is governed by the Constitution, the Police Act 2020, Police Regulations, and Force Orders, and that these rules apply to every officer regardless of rank.

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Police Warning on Defamation

While the Force acknowledged the constitutional right of Nigerians to free expression and to demand accountability from public institutions, it drew a clear line between constructive criticism and what it described as the use of unsubstantiated allegations to force disciplinary outcomes outside due process.

The Force said any officer found guilty after a proper investigation will face sanctions, but it also put those making allegations on notice: where claims are found to be false and intended to damage an officer's reputation, the Force reserves the right to pursue legal remedies.

The police urged Otse to honour the CID invitation, engage with the ongoing administrative review in good faith, and allow the court process to proceed without interference through public campaigns.

Source: Legit.ng