The UK government has published guidance on how family members of British citizens or settled persons can apply for indefinite leave to remain

Seven categories of applicants are eligible, ranging from partners and parents to adult dependent relatives and innovator founder visa dependants

Each applicant must pay £3,226 to settle in the UK, with a decision expected within six months of submitting biometric details

The UK government has outlined seven routes through which foreign nationals with a settled family member in Britain can apply for indefinite leave to remain (ILR), also known as settlement.

According to official guidance published by the UK government, settlement grants holders the right to live, work, and study in the United Kingdom without any time restriction.

The UK has highlighted the seven pathways for people who have family in Britain to apply for indefinite leave to remain in 2026. Photo Credit: WPA Pool, Richard Newstead

Source: Getty Images

It also qualifies a person to claim certain benefits and, in due course, to apply for British citizenship.

Ways to apply for ILR through family

The government listed the following categories of applicants who may be eligible:

1. A partner applying with a family visa.

2. A partner who is a dependant on their partner's work visa.

3. A parent applying with a family visa.

4. A child applying with a family visa.

5. A child who is a dependant on their parent's work visa.

6. An adult dependent relative on a family visa.

7. A dependant on a parent or partner's innovator founder visa.

Applicants are required to follow the same process as the partner or parent through whom they are qualifying.

Fees, timing, and travel restrictions

Each person applying for ILR through family must pay a fee of £3,226, which is roughly 5.2 million naira based on current exchange rates.

Biometric enrolment, which involves providing fingerprints and a photograph, is required but carries no additional charge. A decision is typically returned within six months of the biometric appointment.

The government warned that applicants must not travel outside the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Channel Islands, or the Isle of Man while their application is being processed. Any departure from these territories will result in the automatic withdrawal of the application.

On timing, those applying as a parent or partner through a family visa may submit their application up to 28 days before they meet the residency requirements.

Applications submitted before this window opens risk being refused. The guidance also cautioned against waiting until a current visa expires, as an expired visa would require renewal before an ILR application could proceed.

For those who do not qualify through a family member, the government noted that alternative routes to indefinite leave to remain exist outside the family category.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had listed nine categories of people who qualify for indefinite leave to remain in 2026.

How to get quicker UK visa decisions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had explained how migrants can get faster visa and citizenship application decisions in 2026.

According to official UK government guidance published in 2026, applicants who qualify can choose between a priority service and a super priority service when submitting their applications, with each tier offering a different turnaround time.

The priority service costs £500 (roughly ₦988,000) on top of the standard application fee. Under this tier, most visa and settlement decisions are issued within five working days.

Source: Legit.ng