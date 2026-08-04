A Nigerian influencer has revealed that she spent a staggering N2.19 million to attend Peller and Jarvis' wedding

The detailed breakdown included fashion, beauty, accommodation and content creation expenses

Her disclosure has reignited conversations about the growing cost of keeping up appearances at celebrity events

The lavish wedding of social media personalities Peller and Jarvis may be over, but conversations surrounding the event continue to dominate online discussions.

The couple had their traditional wedding on Saturday, August 1, 2026, in Lagos.

This time, attention has shifted to Nigerian influencer Hameed Hamidat Oyindamola, who disclosed that she spent a whopping N2.19 million preparing for and attending the highly publicised ceremony.

According to the influencer, the huge expenditure was necessary to achieve a glamorous appearance and create premium content worthy of the star-studded event.

Hamdalah reveals that she spent a staggering N2.19 million to attend Peller and Jarvis' wedding. Photo: Peller/Hamidat Oyindamola.

Source: Instagram

Where did the money go?

In a detailed breakdown shared online, Oyindamola revealed that dressmaking alone cost her N400,000, while asoebi came at N350,000.

She also spent N300,000 on videography and N200,000 on hotel accommodation.

Photography attracted another N200,000, while studio sessions cost her N150,000.

Other expenses included hair styling, jewellery, makeup, nails, heels, a purse and multiple outfit preparations.

By the time all the figures were added together, the total bill stood at N2.19 million.

Watch the Instagram video of influencer Hameed Hamidat Oyindamola speaking here:

Reactions trail Influencer's breakdown on Peller, Jarvis' wedding expenses

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below

@influence.ace stated:

"I feel for a wedding of this class this cost is actually decent oo! I was expecting a fake birkin purse. This babe is too real"

@iamwittyposh noted:

"Una don dey do shoot few days before the wedding?? Wow I’m learning"

@ dr.peterprince shared:

"Money some people use to plan their wedding another person use am do asoebi. Life no really balance. Anyways what do I know"

Peller and Jarvis had their traditional wedding on Saturday, August 1. Photo: Peller.

Source: Instagram

Pretty Mike's arrival at Peller, Jarvis' wedding trends

Legit.ng previously reported that Pretty Mike of Lagos stole the spotlight at Peller and Jarvis' wedding with a dramatic entrance.

He arrived with a 15-person convoy dressed as a medical team, complete with lab coats, masks, and IV drips, sparking laughter and excitement among guests.

Later, he explained on Instagram that the stunt symbolised healing and balance, while celebrating the couple’s love story.

Source: Legit.ng