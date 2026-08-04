Nigerian streamer Peller called out his former secondary school female classmates after they began flooding his WhatsApp with messages

The content creator revealed that the same girls once labelled him dumb and removed him from group projects during their school days

Peller's comments sparked a wave of reactions from fans who recognised the all-too-familiar shift in how people treat success

Fame has a way of refreshing old memories, and TikTok content creator Peller is not letting anyone forget it.

Days after his high-profile wedding to fellow content creator Jarvis, Peller took to social media to address a fresh wave of WhatsApp messages arriving from women he went to secondary school with.

Peller speaks about his former female classmates after they begin reaching out to him on WhatsApp. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

His message was blunt. Peller said he has seen every single one of those messages, and he is choosing not to reply.

The reason, he explained, goes back to how those same classmates treated him during their school years.

According to Peller, they dismissed him as one of the less intelligent students in class, tagged him as dumb, and routinely left him out whenever group projects were being assembled.

From classroom rejection to WhatsApp silence

In his own words, Peller addressed the situation directly:

"All my secondary school female friends, I'm seeing your messages on WhatsApp but I purposely ignored you, you guys called me 'dumb' back then in school and even deselect me in group projects because I'm not brilliant in class, now you're famzing me on WhatsApp"

It is not the first time the streamer has spoken about being sidelined by his school peers.

He had previously recounted being left out of the class WhatsApp group during their graduation, only finding out about the dress code after he showed up wearing something different from everyone else.

Those earlier experiences appear to be informing how Peller is choosing to respond now.

Watch the video of Peller speaking about his former female classmates below:

Fans react to Peller's video calling out his former classmates

The video landed with significant force online, particularly among Nigerian audiences who found the story deeply relatable:

@OwolabiBankole6 commented:

"Anyway, that's still parts of his contents. He must keep talking for money to keep entry his account."

@IfecoPretty wrote:

"Kai. If you check am.. na true he dey talk, Na who get money we know. His dumb brain has given him money and fame. That even the rich and educated struggle to meet him just to hit the headline. Na Nigeria cause this thing."

@djunlimited2007 said:

"Most of them still fit guild pass you at the long run you don make am finish be that at 21"

@wisekid19253 reacted:

"Omo the will not like you once you are nothing, but once you become somebody the will like to link up with you, that success"

@AvatarCeejay noted:

"But seriously as them no like am before they should just maintain the same energy"

@ezikepeace1 stated:

"If you were never a friend to someone, don't start lurking around when they are rich!!!!!"

Peller opens up about his secondary school experience while addressing messages from his former female classmates. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller shares ordeal some guests suffered at his Wedding

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peller revealed that suspected hoodlums disrupted his wedding in Lagos by snatching guests’ mobile phones outside the venue.

He explained during a TikTok livestream that he had already replaced some stolen devices and recounted how one female guest lost her phone immediately upon arrival.

Peller also addressed a road incident involving agberos that sparked false rumours about him, promising tighter security and restricted access at his upcoming white wedding.

Source: Legit.ng