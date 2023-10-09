Simone Susinna's bio: age, family, net worth, is he married

Simone Susinna is a New York-based Italian rising actor. He has had a few acting roles, including portraying Maks in Heaven in Hell and Nacho in 365 Days: This Day. He is also a renowned model represented by multiple agencies.

Simone Susinna sitting on a scooter motorbike (left). Susinna dressed in a white shirt and tuxedo suit (right). Photo: @susinnasimone on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Simone Susinna initially played football before venturing into modelling. He boasts a successful modelling career, having worked with internationally reputed brands and appeared in multiple magazines. Later, he went into the film industry and has three acting credits as of writing.

Profile summary

Full name Simone Susinna Gender Male Date of birth 14 November 1993 Age 29 years old (as of October 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Lineri, Catania, Italy Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality Italian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Mother Carmelo Grazia Susinna Father Danilosu Susinna Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Partner Anitta Profession Model, actor Net worth $1 million–$5 million Instagram @susinnasimone

Simone Susinna’s biography

The actor was born and raised in Lineri, Catania, Italy. Simone Susinna’s parents are Carmelo Grazia Susinna and Danilosu Susinna. He is an Italian national of white ethnicity currently residing in New York City, New York, United States.

He reportedly has one sibling, a brother called Danilo Susinna. Simone Susinna’s brother is an Instagram model, budding actor, and real estate agent working at Real Estate Maximums, an American international real estate company.

How old is Simone Susinna?

Simone Susinna’s age is 29 years as of October 2023. He was born on 14 November 1993. His zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Simone Susinna’s profession

Simone was a football player before he started modelling. He was scouted by a modelling agency in Sicily, Italy and moved to Milan to begin his modelling career. Currently, he is represented by D’Management Group in Milan, Italy, Select Model Management in Paris, France, and DT Model Management in Los Angeles, California, United States.

The model has worked with multiple fashion brands, including Armani and Dolce & Gabbana, and has appeared in magazines such as Bello, Rollacoaster, and Lewis.

Susinna is an up-and-coming actor with a few acting credits. He started acting in 2022 and has been featured in 365 Days: This Day, The Next 365 Days, and Heaven in Hell. Simone has also appeared as himself in several episodes of the reality TV series L'isola dei famosi.

The model is a social media personality with a massive following on Instagram. The page boasts approximately 3.6 million followers as of writing. He also uses the platform to endorse brands such as Blue Energy Drink, Versace, and Hive & Colony.

What is Simone Susinna’s net worth?

His net worth is alleged to be approximately between $1 million and $5 million, according to Buzz Learn. His primary sources of income include earnings from his thriving career as an actor and model. He also makes money from brand endorsements.

Is Simone Susinna single?

The model is not single and is reportedly dating singer Anitta. Dating rumours about them came to the fore in June 2023 after they were seen spending time together. However, after a few months of speculation, Simone Susinna and Anitta confirmed their through social media. His girlfriend is a Brazilian model, singer-songwriter, dancer, and actress.

Is Anitta Simone Susinna’s wife? The two are only a few months into their relationship and are neither married nor engaged.

Simone was previously in a relationship with Venezuelan model Mariana Rodriguez. They reportedly started dating in 2015 and called it quits in 2017.

Simone Susinna’s height and weight

The Italian actor is 6 feet 2 inches (188 centimetres) tall. His weight is estimated to be 176 pounds (80 kilograms).

Fast facts about Simone Susinna

When was Simone Susinna born? He was born on 14 November 1993. His age is 29 years as of October 2023. Who are the members of Simone Susinna’s family? His parents are Carmelo Grazia Susinna and Danilosu Susinna. He has a brother called Danilo. What is Simone Susinna’s nationality? He is an Italian national. Where is Simone Susinna from? He hails from Lineri, Catania, Italy. What is Simone Susinna’s ethnicity? He is of white ethnicity. Is Simone Susinna married? The actor does not have a wife and has never married. Who is Simone Susinna’s partner? The model is dating Anitta, a renowned singer, dancer, model, and actress from Brazil. How tall is Simone Susinna? He is 6 feet 2 inches (188 centimetres) tall.

Simone Susinna is an Italian top model and rising actor. He thrives in the modelling industry, having worked with major fashion brands and appeared in multiple magazines. He has three acting credits. The model is dating singer Anitta, and he resides in New York City, New York, United States.

Legit.ng recently published Lauren Simonetti’s biography. She is a journalist, producer, and writer from the United States. She was an associate producer at CNN and now works at FOX Business Network.

Lauren Simonetti is a top journalist who has worked with multiple media companies. She is married and has three children. Read her biography for more information about him and his family.

Source: Legit.ng