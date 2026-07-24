A man named Saheed, described as one of Toba Ijaya's 'sons,' appeared at the late NURTW secretary's funeral to speak about their bond

Saheed, who lives with disabilities, disclosed that Toba Ijaya had been responsible for his welfare, his wife's, and that of his children

A surprise gift, the chieftain planned to give Saheed just before his death, added an emotional twist to the tribute

A touching moment unfolded at the funeral of late National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) secretary Toba Ijaya, as a man who was identified as Saheed stepped forward in an attempt to pay tribute to the chieftain who had changed his life.

Saheed, who lives with a physical disability, was visibly emotional as he tried to address mourners at the ceremony.

Toba Ijaya's 'son,' Saheed, shares late NURTW secretary's kindness. Photo credit@odiolowfadiyetv

Source: Instagram

As Saheed struggled to speak, mourners strained to hear his words. His physical condition made it difficult for him to communicate clearly, and the emotion of the moment added to the challenge.

However, a man close to him had to help him out. According to the man, the late Toba Ijaya was not merely a benefactor but a father figure, explaining that the chieftain had taken on full responsibility of Saheed's welfare, covering the needs of his wife and children as well.

Toba Ijaya's gift to Saheed unveiled

What made the man's tribute particularly heartbreaking was the revelation of a gift that never made it to Saheed. According to the man, Toba Ijaya had quietly arranged a surprise presentation of a mini bus, locally known as a "Korope," scheduled for the Friday before the chieftain's sudden passing.

According to the Instagram video, the gift, meant to empower Saheed economically, never materialised after the tragic incident that claimed the NURTW secretary's life.

Toba Ijaya continues to trend after his demise. Photo credit@odiolowfadeyitv

Source: Instagram

Saheed's medical care and life were transformed

Another man who also addressed the gathering shed further light on Saheed's journey, revealing that the improvement in Saheed's mobility was directly linked to medical care that Toba Ijaya had personally arranged and funded for him.

Without the chieftain's intervention, the speaker suggested, Saheed's condition might never have improved to its current state.

The speaker closed his remarks with a prayer, asking God to grant the late Toba Ijaya eternal rest. He also committed Saheed into God's hands, acknowledging that the man had lost the one person who had stood firmly in his corner.

Here is the Instagram video showing late Toba Ijaya's "son" below:

Toba Ijaya: Koko Zaria to leave Lagos

Legit.ng had reported that following the death of NURTW secretary Toba Ijaya, reactions had continued to pour in from associates and members of the public.

Among them, content creator Ibrooanlyzer publicly addressed NURTW chieftain Koko Zaria, urging him to take extra precautions. Ibrooanlyzer, said he had known Toba Ijaya since childhood, claimed Koko Zaria's strong social media presence was the only thing keeping him safe.

He also advised Koko Zaria to relocate abroad for an extended period, citing a recent attack on him as a reason for concern.

Source: Legit.ng