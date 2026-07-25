The UK government published an official guide outlining the valid grounds employers can use to dismiss workers, including Nigerians in the country

The guide covers dismissals linked to poor performance, misconduct, and redundancy, with conduct issues ranging from lateness to gross misconduct

Employers are required to follow a fair process when dismissing staff, including allowing workers to appeal decisions and attend disciplinary meetings

The UK government has released an official guide detailing the circumstances under which employers can legally dismiss workers.

This is coming amid the growing number of Nigerians and other foreign nationals employed across Britain.

Workers in the UK warned over actions that can lead to instant dismissal. Photo credit: Photoevent/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Published on the UK government's website, the guide outlines that a dismissal is only lawful when a valid reason exists.

Those reasons fall into several recognised categories, including an employee's inability to meet the required standard of work, an unwillingness to carry out their duties properly, or the commission of misconduct in the workplace.

What Counts as Misconduct

The guidance makes clear that misconduct covers a broad range of behaviours.

Persistent lateness and unauthorised absence from work are cited as examples that could lead to dismissal proceedings in UK.

Where the misconduct is deemed serious or amounts to gross misconduct, a fair dismissal becomes legally defensible.

Employers are not required to follow a specific legal procedure when dismissing someone, provided the process used is fair overall.

However, disciplinary rules should be communicated to staff in advance, with examples of what constitutes unacceptable behaviour clearly outlined.

Workers facing disciplinary action have the right to bring a colleague or trade union representative to any meeting and to appeal the outcome to a more senior manager.

Employers are also expected to keep written records of all meetings and provide copies to the employee.

Capability Issues and Redundancy

When poor performance is connected to a health condition, the guide advises employers to exhaust every reasonable option to support the employee before considering dismissal. This could include adjustments to the role or working conditions.

Redundancy is treated as a separate and distinct category. A genuine redundancy situation arises when a role itself ceases to exist, which may happen because a business is restructuring, adopting new technology, relocating, or shutting down entirely.

Critically, the employer must be able to demonstrate that the specific job will no longer be needed, not simply that the individual is being replaced.

Nigerian lady reportedly sacked from work abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady was reportedly laid off from her work overseas for saying sorry for a crime she did not commit.

The lady's brother shared the development online, saying her boss believed she actually committed the crime because she apologised.

Source: Legit.ng