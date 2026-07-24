AC Milan legend Andrea Pirlo is set to be appointed as the new head coach of the Italy men's national team, according to Fox Sports

Pirlo's expected appointment comes after Italy missed out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, putting the national team under serious scrutiny

The former midfielder is set to replace his ex-AC Milan teammate Gennaro Gattuso in the role

AC Milan legend Andrea Pirlo is reportedly set to become the next head coach of the Italy men's national team following the country's failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 47-year-old is expected to take over the Azzurri after Gennaro Gattuso's departure, with the Italian Football Federation seeking a fresh direction after missing a third consecutive World Cup.

Pirlo's appointment would see another member of Italy's famous 2006 World Cup-winning squad take charge of the national team.

AC Milan legend Andrea Pirlo is on the verge of becoming Italy's men's national team coach. Photo by: Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC.

Source: Getty Images

Pirlo to replace Gattuso

Italy endured another disappointing qualification campaign, extending their absence from football's biggest tournament after also missing the 2018 and 2022 editions.

The failure prompted the federation to begin searching for a new coach capable of rebuilding the national team ahead of Euro 2028 and the 2030 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

According to Reuters, the Italian Football Federation explored several high-profile candidates during its search. Former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was approached but declined the opportunity before officials turned their attention to Pirlo.

Pirlo is expected to replace former AC Milan teammate Gennaro Gattuso, whose tenure came to an end after Italy's unsuccessful qualification campaign.

A decorated career for Pirlo

Widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of his generation, Pirlo enjoyed a glittering playing career with Brescia, Inter Milan, AC Milan and Juventus.

He won two UEFA Champions League titles with AC Milan, multiple Serie A crowns and famously helped Italy lift the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany, converting his penalty in the final shootout against France, per Foxsports.

After retiring from professional football, Pirlo moved into coaching and was appointed Juventus manager in 2020. During his only season in charge, he guided the club to the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana titles before leaving the Turin giants. per Sofascore.

He later managed Turkish side Fatih Karagumruk and Sampdoria, gaining further coaching experience before emerging as Italy's leading candidate.

Should the appointment be confirmed, Pirlo will be tasked with restoring Italy's status among international football's elite after one of the most difficult periods in the nation's history.

Pep Guardiola in talks with Italy

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Italian Football Federation has reportedly opened talks with former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola over the vacant national team coaching role.

The federation is searching for a new head coach after Gennaro Gattuso stepped down in April following Italy's failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Source: Legit.ng