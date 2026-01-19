Yordan Alvarez’s wife and their relationship timeline from Cuba to MLB stardom

Yordan Alvarez's wife, Monica Quiros, has been by his side since the early days of his journey to MLB stardom. Their relationship began after he moved from Cuba to the United States and grew alongside his baseball career. After years together, they made their union official when they got married in 2021 and are currently parents of two children.

Monica Alvarez and her husband look on as they smile (L). The Alvarez family sits on a staircase for a group photo (R). Photo: @_monicaalvarez_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Professional baseball player Yordan Alvarez is married to Monica Quiros, a Cuban-American whom he wed in 2021 .

. While Monica is best known as a celebrity wife, her professional career remains private, though she enjoys a sizeable following on Instagram.

Monica Quiros and Yordan Alvarez have two children: Mia, born in 2018, and Jordan, born in 2021.

Profile summary

Full name Monica Quiros Alvarez Gender Female Date of birth 28 February 1998 Age 27 years old (as of January 2026) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Camaguey, Cuba Current residence Houston, Texas, United States Nationality Cuban-American Ethnicity Latina Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Yanisleydis Quiros Siblings 2 Marital status Married Partner Yordan Ruben Alvarez Children 2 School A.P. Leto High School

Who is Yordan Alvarez’s wife?

The Cuban professional baseball player is married to Monica Quiros, a Cuban-American of Latina ethnicity. She was born in Camagüey, Cuba, on 28 February 1998, making her 27 years old as of January 2026, and her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Five facts about Yordan Alvarez's wife, Monica Quiros. Photo: @_monicaalvarez_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Monica is the daughter of Yanisleydis Quiros and grew up alongside her older brother, Yusuani Quiros, and her younger sister, Asley Quiros. While little is known about her father, her family later relocated to Tampa, Florida, where she spent much of her formative years and attended A.P. Leto High School.

Today, she lives in Houston, Texas, supporting her husband as he pursues his baseball career with the Houston Astros in Major League Baseball. During the MLB off-season, the family spends time in Tampa, Florida.

Why is Monica Alvarez so famous?

The Alvarez family poses for a photo during an entertainment event. Photo: @_monicaalvarez_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Monica Alvarez began gaining public attention through her relationship with Yordan Alvarez. Her husband has played professional baseball as a designated hitter and left fielder for the Houston Astros of Major League Baseball since 2019, earning widespread recognition in the sports world.

Beyond being known as a celebrity wife, Monica has built a presence as an Instagram personality, with her page attracting approximately 18,000 followers as of this writing. She often uses the platform to share glimpses of her lifestyle and family life, although details about her professional career remain private.

Monica Alvarez and Yordan Alvarez’s relationship

Monica and Yordan Alvarez enjoy a moment together at a restaurant. Photo: @_monicaalvarez_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Monica Quiros’ relationship with the MLB star reportedly began after he moved to the United States. The couple dated for several years before officially tying the knot in 2021.

As of today, they have been married for approximately five years and are proud parents of two children. They welcomed their first child, Mia, on 6 November 2018, while their second child, Jordan, was born on 2 July 2021.

FAQs

How old is Monica Quiros Alvarez? She was born on 28 February 1998, and her age as of January 2026 is 27 years. Where does Monica Quiros Alvarez come from? She was born in Camagüey, Cuba, and later moved to Tampa, Florida, United States, with her family. What is the ethnicity of Yordan Alvarez's wife? She is of Latina ethnicity. What is Yordan Alvarez’s wife's nationality? She is a Cuban-American national. Who are Monica Quiros Alvarez’s parents? Her mother is Yanisleydis Quiros, but the details about her father have not been publicly disclosed. Does Monica Quiros Alvarez have siblings? She has two siblings: an older brother named Yusuani Quiros and a younger sister named Asley Quiros. What does Monica Alvarez do for a living? Her professional career is not publicly known. However, she is active as an Instagram personality, where she shares lifestyle and family content. Where did Yordan Alvarez meet his wife? The couple reportedly met after Yordan Alvarez moved to the United States from Cuba. When did Yordan Alvarez get married? The professional baseball player exchanged marriage vows with Monica Quiros in 2021. How many children does Monica Alvarez have? She is a mother of two children: a daughter named Mia and a son named Jordan.

Yordan Alvarez and Monica Quiros share a relationship built on love, patience, and mutual support. From their early days to life in the MLB spotlight, they have grown together as a family. They are proud parents of two children, Mia and Jordan, who were born in 2018 and 2021, respectively.

