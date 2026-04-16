Tawanna Turner made Allen Iverson do a lot of begging before taking him back

Allen Iverson and Tawanna Turner, high school sweethearts who married in 2001, have had a long and turbulent relationship spanning more than three decades. Despite their 2013 divorce, the couple reconciled after Iverson admitted he had to do a lot of begging to win her back, confirming in 2025 that they are back together.

Allen Iverson in Los Angeles, California (L). Tawanna Turner and Allen Iverson in New York City (R). Photo: Julian Hamilton, Bryan Bedder (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Allen Iverson and Tawanna Turner met at age 16 in Hampton, Virginia , long before Iverson’s rise to NBA stardom.

, long before Iverson’s rise to NBA stardom. They married on 3 August 2001, and share five children: Tiaura, Allen II, Isaiah, Messiah, and Dream .

and . Tawanna first filed for divorce in 2009 . After attempts to reconcile, the divorce was finalised in early 2013.

. After attempts to reconcile, the divorce was finalised in early 2013. In 2025, after 12 years of separation, Iverson publicly confirmed during an ESPN interview with Stephen A. Smith that he and Tawanna Turner had rekindled their relationship.

Profile summary

Full name Allen Ezail Iverson Tawanna Turner Iverson Gender Male Female Date of birth June 7, 1975 (Wikipedia) N/A Age 50 years old (as of 2026) N/A Zodiac Gemini N/A Place of birth Hampton, Virginia, United States United States Current residence United States United States Nationality American American Ethnicity African-American Mixed Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Height in inches 6' N/A Height in centimetres 183 N/A Weight in pounds 165 N/A Weight in kilograms 75 N/A Hair colour Black Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Dark brown Father Allen Broughton N/A Mother Ann Iverson N/A Siblings Multiple half-siblings N/A Relationship status Married Married Spouse Tawanna Turner Allen Iverson Children 5 5 Education Bethel High School, Georgetown University Bethel High School Profession Former NBA player N/A

Inside Tawanna Turner and Allen Iverson's relationship

Tawanna Turner and Allen Iverson have shared a long and complicated relationship that began in the early 1990s, led to a 2013 divorce, and eventually ended in reconciliation. Below is an overview of their relationship timeline:

Early 1990s: Allen Iverson and Tawanna Turner meet and began dating

Allen Iverson and Tawanna Turner met at Bethel High School in Hampton, Virginia, in 1992 and began dating at age 16. At the time, Iverson was a dual-sport superstar.

Allen Iverson at Prime Video's World Premiere Of "Allen Iv3rson" on 20 October 2025 in New York City. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

August 2001: Allen Iverson and Tawanna Turner exchange wedding vows

After nine years of dating and having two children together, Iverson and Turner tied the knot on 3 August 2001 at the mansion on Main Street in Voorhees Township, New Jersey. Notable attendees from the Philadelphia 76ers included coach Larry Brown, GM Billy King, and teammates like Dikembe Mutombo and Aaron McKie.

2001–2010: The couple's marriage face many challenges

From 2001 to 2010, Allen Iverson and Tawanna Turner built a family together while facing many challenges. As documented by ESPN, in 2002, an argument led to claims that Allen Iverson forced Tawanna Turner out of their home, and he later faced charges for going into a relative’s house to look for her, though the charges were later dropped.

Despite the friction, the couple expanded their family to five children: Tiaura, Allen II, Isaiah, Messiah, and Dream.

Tawanna Turner with Allen Iverson and their two children. Photo: @Hope2000D on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

2011–2013: Allen Iverson and Tawanna Turner divorce

Tawanna initially filed for divorce in 2009, citing that the marriage was "irretrievably broken." Though they briefly attempted to reconcile, she filed again in 2011.

During a heated 2012 divorce proceeding in Atlanta, Iverson famously emptied his pockets and shouted that he didn't even have money for a cheeseburger. In a widely reported moment of empathy, Tawanna handed him $61.

The proceedings were further strained by a custody battle. A judge eventually awarded sole legal custody to Tawanna, citing Iverson’s struggles with alcohol as a hindrance to his parenting. The divorce was finalised in early 2013.

Allen Iverson during the round 14 WNBL match between Perth Lynx and Bendigo Spirit at RAC Arena on 15 January 2026 in Perth, Australia. Photo: Paul Kane

Source: Getty Images

A key part of the settlement involved Iverson's $32 million Reebok trust fund. While he cannot touch it until he turns 55 (in 2030), the court proceedings ensured Tawanna was entitled to half of the fund. Coinciding with the legal end of his marriage, Iverson officially retired from the NBA in October 2013.

In a 2025 interview with ESPN, the Philadelphia 76ers legend recalled the experience of seeing his marriage be legally dissolved, stating:

I had tried everything, but nothing was working. And when I’m sitting in that courtroom, I usually watch Sixers vs. Sixers in scrimmages, or Georgetown vs. Georgetown, and I’m sitting there, my tears hitting the page, and I saw ‘Iverson vs. Iverson.’ It’s like, awe man, this is as low as it gets right here.

He added:

I had to change a lot of things. And what’s so crazy about me not drinking anymore, she told me that this was the first time that she had ever prayed on me, when I told her I was stopping. Because I had before, but that was the first time she said she prayed on it, and so I was authentic with it.

Allen Iverson on 15 June 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

2016: Iverson thanks Tawanna in Hall of Fame speech

Despite being divorced, during his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016, the former NBA player delivered an emotional 30-minute speech that concluded with a profound tribute to his ex-wife, Tawanna Turner. As reported by the New York Post, he said:

Thank you for loving me the way you do. And caring about what type of person I am and what type of person that I need to be to set an example for our babies. You’re just the best to me. I love you so much. Looking forward to spending two more decades with you. And I want you to be proud of yourself. And I want you to walk around and understand that you are a Hall of Famer.

Allen Iverson during rehearsal for 2018 Double 11 Global Shopping Festival in Shanghai, China. Photo: Visual China Group

Source: Getty Images

October 2025: Allen Iverson confirms reconciliation with Tawanna Turner

During a raw and emotional appearance on ESPN's First Take with Stephen A. Smith, Iverson announced his official reconciliation with his ex-wife, Tawanna Turner.

He admitted that repairing the relationship was not easy, jokingly telling Stephen A. Smith that it took a lot of begging and a lot of Keith Sweat (referencing the singer's romantic ballads). He recalled:

I had to do a lot of begging. I had to convince her that basically, this wasn’t the same old me. I expressed to her what she means to me in my life, and how pivotal she is in my growth and my maturation and where I want to go in life. I don’t feel like I’m the same Allen Iverson without her, you know what I mean? She is my life.

FAQs

Who is Allen Iverson? Allen Iverson is a former American NBA player who rose to fame during his heyday playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, and Memphis Grizzlies. Are Allen Iverson and his wife still together? Allen Iverson and his ex-wife, Tawanna Turner, are back together following their 2013 divorce. Why did Allen Iverson's wife leave him? Tawanna Turner left Allen Iverson because he struggled with alcohol and gambling. Did Allen Iverson reconcile with his wife? The two have reconciled and are back together as of October 2025. How much did Allen Iverson pay his wife? In their 2013 divorce settlement, Allen Iverson was ordered to pay his ex-wife, Tawanna Turner, a $3 million lump sum. Who are Allen Iverson’s kids? Allen Iverson has five children with his wife, Tawanna: Tiaura, Allen II (Deuce), Isaiah, Messiah, and Dream.

Tawanna Turner made Allen Iverson do a lot of begging before taking him back, a move that showed just how much effort it took for him to repair their relationship. Iverson has openly admitted he had to prove himself and convince her he had changed. In the end, their reunion reflects a bond that survived years of struggle and separation.

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While Waller and Plum mostly kept their romance private, fans noticed him attending Kelsey’s Las Vegas Aces games in 2022. Interestingly, just ten days after their wedding, Waller was traded from the Raiders to the New York Giants.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng