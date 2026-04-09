A rare look at Lindsay Lohan's husband Bader Shammas and their life together

Lindsay Lohan's husband, Bader Shammas, is a Dubai-based financier. Shammas has largely stayed out of the spotlight despite being married to one of Hollywood's most famous stars. The couple, who have been married since 2023, live in Dubai with their son.

Lindsay and Bader attend Falling For Christmas screening (L). The couple attend the screening of Netflix's "Our Little Secret" Photo: Bryan Bedder, Valerie Terranova (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Lindsay Lohan and​ Bader Shammas met in Dubai around 2019.

around Shammas proposed in November 2021 and held a private wedding ceremony on 3 April 2023.

and held a private on 3 April 2023. Lohan and Shammas reside in Dubai and welcomed their first child, a son named Luai, in July 2023‍.

Profile summary

Real name Bader Shammas Gender Male Date of birth 17 June 1986 Age 39 years old (as of April 2026) Place of birth Kuwait Current residence Dubai, United Arab Emirates Nationality Emirati Ethnicity Arab Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Marital status Married Spouse Lindsay Lohan Children 1 Education University of South Florida, University of Tampa Profession Financier

Lindsay Lohan's husband: Who is Bader Shammas?

Lindsay Lohan's husband, Bader Shammas, is a high-level financier who has spent much of his professional life in the United Arab Emirates. Unlike Lindsay's previous partners, Bader prefers to stay out of the limelight, rarely appearing on social media or at industry events unless it is to support his wife's career.

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Christopher Polk

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Bader Shammas was born on 13 August 1987 in Kuwait. He studied at the University of South Florida, graduating with a degree in mechanical engineering in 2010. Shammas later undertook a degree in finance at the University of Tampa.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Shammas is an investor, financier, and board member. He has previously served as an assistant vice president at Credit Suisse until 2021. Bader was also the executive producer on Irish Wish, a film Lohan starred in.

According to Daily Mail, Lindsay has often described Shammas as her "calm," noting that his grounded nature helped her find a new sense of peace.‌ Here is a look at their life together:

Mid-2010s: Lohan and Shammas meet in Dubai

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas attend the world premiere of Disney's "Freakier Friday" at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on July 22, 2025. Photo: Valerie Macon

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After spending years in Hollywood, Lindsay Lohan moved to Dubai in 2​014. She wanted to‌ escape‌ the constant paparazzi and live a more private life‌. While living there, the Mean Girls actress met Bader Shammas.

2019: Lindsay and Bader start dating

Lohan and the Dubai-based businessman were first linked in 2019. According to Us Weekly, the Freaky Friday American actor Jamie Lee Curtis confirmed in May 2025 that the couple met right at the end of her time in Dubai on a blind date.

2020: Lohan hints at a new relationship

According to People, Lohan first suggested she was dating someone new when she posted a photo with a man on Instagram and called him her "boyfriend." She later deleted the post, but her caption mentioned her sister and a man named Bader.‍ Lohan wrote:

@aliana lovely night with sister and my boyfriend bader.

The American actress and her friends were also seen together behind the scenes at a music festival in Dubai.

November 2021: Lindsay gets engaged to Shammas

US actress Lindsay Lohan and husband Bader Shammas attend the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Beverly Hills, California, on March 10, 2024. Photo: Michael Tran

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The American actress officially announced her engagement to Bader Shammas on‍ Instagram on 28 November 2021. The two got engaged on 11 November 2021. The Parent Trap star posted a photo of herself and Sha‌mmas while showing off her​ ring with the caption:

My love. My life. My family. My future.

July 2022: The couple wed in a private ceremony

On 2 July 2022, Lindsay Lohan revealed that she had married Shammas while referring to him as her "husband" in a birthday post. She posted a photo of herself with Bader, writing in part:

I am the luckiest woman in the world. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this every day.

However, Lindsay Lohan's wedding ceremony was private. The American singer says their marriage is built on complementary personalities. She told Vogue Arabia in March 2026:

We're so good together because he's so calm, and I'm like a firecracker.

March 2023: Lohan announces her first pregnancy

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas attend day fifteen of the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 7, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Jean Catuffe

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Lindsay Lohan announced she was pregnant with her first child in March 2023. The actress posted a photo of a baby onesie on Instagram with the text "coming soon." She captioned the post:

We are blessed and excited!

July 2023: Lindsay and Bader welcome their son, Luai

Lindsay Lohan's son, Luai, was born in Dubai in July 2023. This strengthened her bond with the city where she had built her new life. Lohan told Vogue Arabia that being a mother goes hand in hand with the stable life she now has with her husband in Dubai.

One of the biggest changes from her own childhood is that her son can grow up in privacy, away from the public eye. She said about living in Dubai:

It's a big breath of fresh air not to have to overthink everything you do every second.

Lindsay spoke to E! News in June 2024 about her postpartum experience. She stated:

Even when the baby is sleeping, you tend to become a little stalker.

Having baby Luai made her feel empowered and advised new moms to take care of themselves and give themselves credit:

After giving birth, you realise, as women, how strong we are. We forget to give ourselves credit for that.

2024–Present: Family life in Dubai

Bader Shammas (L) and Lindsay Lohan (R) attend the Nobu One Za'beel Launch Party at the One & Only One Za'beel on January 15, 2026 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photo: Samir Hussein

Source: Getty Images

As of 2026, Lohan and Shamma live a quiet family life in Dubai.​ She balances being a parent and a wife w‍ith her return to acting. To make sure she has enough time at home, she is very careful about choosing which movies to work on and where to film them. She told Vogue:

I’m very selective with when and where I shoot because of my husband and son. I want to get in, do my job and get right home.

Lohan and Shammas have been spotted together at various events. In January 2026, the two attended the opening of Nobu in Dubai wearing all black.

FAQs

Who is Lindsay Lohan? American actress, singer, and entrepreneur best known for starring in hit films including The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday, and Mean Girls. Is Lindsay Lohan married? The American actress is married to Bader Shammas. Who is Bader Shammas? He is a Kuwaiti-born financier based in Dubai. What does Bader Shammas do for a living? Bader is an investor, financier and board member. Is Lindsay Lohan's husband a millionaire? According to Hello!, Bader is a multimillionaire with an estimated net worth of $100 million. How did Lindsay meet Bader Shammas? The two met in a restaurant in Dubai. Does Lindsay Lohan have children? The actress has a son named Luai, born in July 2023.

Lindsay Lohan's husband, Ba‌der Shammas, has proven to be the stable force the actress needed to navigate her comeback. From their chance meeting in a Dubai restaurant to raising their son away from the cameras, their relationship is thriving far from the Hollywood hills.

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