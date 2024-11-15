Who is Steve Austin's wife? Learn more about Kristin Austin

Steve Austin, famously known as Stone Cold Steve Austin, is a wrestling icon and television personality. While his professional career has been closely followed by millions, his personal life, particularly his relationship with his wife, has often sparked curiosity. Stone Cold Steve Austin's spouse, Kristin Feres, also referred to as Kristin Austin, is an integral yet discreet figure in his life.

Steve Austin and Kristin arrive at a screening of "The Expendables" (L). The couple attend a basketball game at Staples Center (R). Photo: Ethan Miller, Noel Vasquez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Steve Austin revolutionised the WWE during his career, starting in the early 1990s. He boasts numerous accolades, including multiple WWE Championships and being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009. Steve Austin's wife, Kristin Austin, may not be as well-known as the wrestling icon, but she is a significant force in his life.

Profile summary

Full name Kristin Feres Austin Gender Female Place of birth United States of America Current residence Nevada, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Marital status Married Partner Stone Cold Steve Austin (m. 2009)

Who is Steve Austin's wife, Kristin?

Kristin Austin is best known as Stone Cold Steve Austin's spouse. The couple met in the early 2000s when Kristin was a ring announcer for WWE. Their relationship blossomed, and they tied the knot in 2009.

Unlike many celebrity partners, she maintains a low profile. This decision to stay private has kept her life out of the media spotlight.

Kristin’s aversion to media attention extends to her career and background, which remain largely undisclosed. Despite her reserved nature, Kristin appears at red carpet events and has attended WWE events alongside her husband.

What is Kristin Austin's age?

Top-5 facts about Kristin Austin. Photo: Amy Graves/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Despite public interest, Stone Cold Steve Austin's spouse’s birthdate remains unknown. She was born in the United States, and while her precise age is not publicly available, it is estimated that she is in her 50s as of 2024.

How many times has Steve Austin been married?

Before meeting Kristin Austin, Stone Cold Steve Austin had a complex marital history, marked by three previous marriages. His exes are Kathryn Burrhus, Lady Blossom (Jeanie Clarke), and the former American actress Debra Marshall.

Is Steve Austin still married to Kristin?

Yes, Steve Austin is still married to Kristin Austin. Their relationship has lasted over a decade and a half. While Stone Cold Steve Austin's spouse remains out of the spotlight, their marriage appears solid and enduring.

What is Kristin Austin's net worth?

Stone Cold Steve Austin and Kristin attend a basketball game between the Indiana Pacers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. Photo: Noel Vasquez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Stone Cold Steve Austin's spouse has not shared any data about her professional details or earnings. However, according to Celebrity Net Worth and Sportskeeda, her husband, Steve Austin, has a net worth of $30 million. His primary income source stems from his illustrious wrestling career, acting, sovereignties, and marketing from WWE.

FAQs

How many kids does Steve Austin have? The former wrestling icon has four children: Stephanie Williams (born 1992), Loren Williams (born 1994), Cassidy Williams (born 1996) and Jade Adams. Is Steve Austin married? Yes, Steve is married to Kristin Austin. What does Kristin Austin do for a living? She is primarily known for supporting her husband, and her professional life is undisclosed. What is Kristin Austin's age? Kristin Austin’s exact age is unknown, but she is estimated to be around 50 as of 2024. How many marriages did Steve Austin have? The television personality has been married four times, with Kristin being his fourth wife. What is Kristin Austin's net worth? Her net worth is not publicly disclosed but is intertwined with Steve Austin's estimated $30 million fortune.

Stone Cold Steve Austin’s spouse, Kristin Austin, is more than just the wife of a wrestling legend. Despite being married to one of the most famous wrestlers in the world, Kristin has chosen a path of privacy and simplicity, which has only deepened public interest in her.

Source: Legit.ng