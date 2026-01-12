Janice Combs, the woman who raised Sean "Diddy" Combs long before the fame

Janice Combs, a former model and teacher's assistant, was at the heart of Sean "Diddy" Combs' life long before fame found him. Reserved yet resilient, she nurtured him through his early years, instilling the discipline and inner strength that would later shape his extraordinary path.

Janice Combs was born on 21 December 1940 in Mount Vernon, New York, United States .

in . Her husband, Melvin Earl Combs , died in 1972 at the age of 33.

, died in at the age of 33. Janice has two children, Keisha and Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Full name Janice Combs Gender Female Date of birth 21 December 1940 Age 85 years old (as of January 2026) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Mount Vernon, New York, United States Current residence New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Widow Husband Melvin Earl Combs Children 2 Profession Former model, teacher's assistant

Biography of Janice Combs

The former model was born on 21 December 1940 in Mount Vernon, New York, United States. She is 85 years old as of January 2026, and her zodiac sign is Sagittarius. Janice is an American national of African-American heritage.

Janice Combs' career highlights

Sean Combs’ mother is a former model and a teacher’s assistant. As a single mother, she worked multiple jobs to support her children. Janice Combs' after-hours job, along with various part-time roles, reflected her commitment to giving them every opportunity to succeed.

Later, in gratitude, her son Sean involved her in his business ventures. He made her a restaurant manager and named both Janice Combs Music Publishing and Janice Combs Management in her honour.

From 2001 to 2005, Janice ran Mama Duke Southern Cuisine. She also made occasional television appearances over the years, including on E! True Hollywood Story, America's Next Top Model, and I Want to Work for Diddy. In 2022, Janice was credited on IMDb for her involvement in the film Ear 2 Ear.

What is Janice Combs' net worth?

Janice Combs' exact net worth isn't publicly known, but she is reportedly worth millions. In 2020, for her 80th birthday, her son Sean gifted her $1 million and a black Bentley.

Who is Janice Combs' husband?

Janice was married to Melvin Earl Combs, and together they had two children: Sean "Diddy" Combs and Keisha Combs. Melvin served in the U.S. Air Force before returning to New York, where he later became involved in street life.

On 26 January 1972, when Sean was about three years old, Melvin tragically lost his life at the age of 33, reportedly following a failed drug deal.

From Mount Vernon to global fame

Diddy shares a strong bond with his mother. Over the years, they have been spotted attending events together, including the BET Awards, the VMAs, and various movie premieres.

Sean has often spoken highly of his mother. For instance, at VH1’s Dear Mama event in 2018, he acknowledged the sacrifices she made to give him and his sister a good life. Sean stated:

My mother to me was a superhero. She sacrificed everything to make sure that we were well taken care of and that we received the best possible education. And that we would always have the opportunity to go on and be great. She taught me to believe in myself and trust in my dreams. She instilled in me the importance of family and the power of love.

The rapper has also used his music as a platform to celebrate his mother’s influence, echoing her encouragement through his lyrics. In his 2006 song Claim My Place, he acknowledges her belief in him, rapping:

You know my mother / Mama always say that I’d be somebody, you know / So you know, I figured that I might as well be great.

Janice has remained firmly supportive of her son amid controversy. Following his 2024 arrest and ensuing legal challenges, she publicly came to his defence, voicing her distress over the allegations and the media portrayal surrounding them. Janice said:

I come to you today as a mother who is devastated and profoundly saddened by the allegations made against my son, Sean Combs… It is heartbreaking to see my son judged not by the truth, but by a narrative built on lies.

In late 2025, the Netflix docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning featured claims from a former associate suggesting that Diddy had slapped his mother following a tragic event in 1991. Janice strongly denied the allegations, calling them both false and defamatory. She stated:

The allegations stated by Mr. Kirk Burrows that my son slapped me while we were conversing after the tragic City College events on December 28, 1991, are inaccurate and patently false.

FAQs

Who is Janice Combs? She is a former model and a teacher's assistant, widely known as Sean Combs' mother. When is Janice Combs' birthday? She marks her birthday on 21 December. How old is Janice Combs? Sean's mother is 85 years old as of January 2026. Is Janice Combs Diddy's real mother? Janice is the real mother of the American entrepreneur and rapper, Sean "Diddy" Combs. Is Janice Combs still alive? As of January 2026, Janice is still alive and is reportedly residing in New York, United States. How many children does Janice Combs have? She has two kids: Sean "Diddy" Combs and Keisha Combs. Is Janice Combs married? Janice is currently unmarried. She was previously married to Melvin Earl Combs, who died in 1972.

Janice Combs is a former model and a teacher's assistant, widely known as the mother of Sean "Diddy" Combs. She raised her two children, Sean and Keisha Combs, primarily on her own after their father, Melvin Earl Combs, passed away in 1972. Janice resides in New York, United States.

