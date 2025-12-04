Albert DePrisco and Lisa Niemi's later-in-life love story, revisited

Albert DePrisco is a jeweller, businessman, and former actor from the United States. He is the owner and president of a luxury jewellery business in Wellesley, Massachusetts, which he inherited from his family in 1995. DePrisco is married to Lisa Niemi, whom he met later in life.

Albert Deprisco and Lisa Niemi posing on Christmas (L) and with jewellery (R). Photo: @a.m.deprisco on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Albert DePrisco is the owner of A.M. DePrisco Jewellers in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

in Wellesley, Massachusetts. DePrisco attended Wellesley High School before venturing into acting.

before venturing into acting. DePrisco has been married to Lisa Niemi since 25 May 2014.

Profile summary

Real name Albert DePrisco Gender Male Date of birth 30 August 1955 Age 70 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Boston, Massachusetts, United States Current residence Wellesley, Massachusetts, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 172 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Light brown Mother Marie DePrisco Father Francis DePrisco Siblings 3 Marital status Married Spouse Lisa Niemi School Wellesley High School Profession Jeweller, businessman, former actor

Biography of Albert DePrisco

Albert DePrisco was born on 30 August 1955 in Boston, Massachusetts, United States. He is an American national of white ethnicity. Albert DePrisco's parents, Marie and Francis DePrisco, were jewellers who later handed the business to Albert. Albert grew up alongside his three siblings.

Top-5 facts about Albert DePrisco. Photo: Unique Nicole/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

After graduating from middle school, Albert DePrisco attended Wellesley High School in Massachusetts. After school, he began his acting career in the '70s.

What does Albert DePrisco do for a living?

Albert DePrisco is a jeweller, businessman, and former American actor. He is the owner and president of A.M. DePrisco Jewellers, a high-end jewellery store in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

Before becoming a businessman, Albert DePrisco was an actor in the '70s and '80s. However, his acting career was not highly successful, and he turned to business.

Lisa Niemi and Albert DePrisco's love story

Albert DePrisco is married to Lisa Niemi, who was previously married to Patrick Swayze before his death from pancreatic cancer in 2009. She is an American actress, dancer, writer, and director best known for her roles in Beat Angel, One Last Dance, and She's Having a Baby.

Albert DePrisco and Lisa Niemi Swayze attend The Walk To End Pancreatic Cancer at Santa Monica Pier on April 26, 2025 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Unique Nicole

Source: Getty Images

Lisa Niemi and Albert DePrisco met in mid-2012 at Niemi's birthday party through mutual friends. They dated for a year and a half before getting engaged on Christmas Eve in 2013. Niemi told People that accepting the proposal was a leap of faith, as she still loved Patrick. She said:

I found myself grappling with my feelings of having been married to Patrick for 34 years! Privately, I flipped, I flopped. Yes, get married, no, don't get married.

However, she a‌lso recognised that her love fo‌r Albert was g​row​ing stronger​. She continued:

Albert knew I still loved Patrick and would always love him, and told me, 'And I know you love me, and I love you.' How could I not marry this man? As I had time to process the change my life was going to take, my doubts became less and less, and I became more and more sure.

Lisa and Albert got married on 25 May 2014, in a small ceremony attended by approximately 50 guests. The wedding took place in Palm Beach, Florida, at The Mar-a-Lago Club.

Does Albert DePrisco have children?

There is no information about Albert DePrisco having any children, biological or adopted, with his wife, Lisa Niemi Swayze.

The jeweller also has no children from his past relationships. Lisa also did not have children with her late husband, Patrick Swayze.

Albert DePrisco and author, actor and director Lisa Niemi Swayze at a book signing event at DePrisco Jewelers in Wellesley on November 30, 2013. Photo: Essdras M Suarez/The Boston Globe

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Who is Albert DePrisco? He is an American businessman, jeweller, and former actor. How old is Albert DePrisco? DePrisco is 70 years old as of 2025. He was born on 30 August 1955. Who are Albert DePrisco's parents? His parents are Marie and Francis DePrisco. Where is Albert DePrisco from? The businessman was born in Boston, Massachusetts, but resides in Wellesley, Massachusetts, United States. How did Lisa Niemi meet Albert DePrisco? The two were introduced by mutual friends at Lisa Niemi's birthday party in 2012. Was Albert DePrisco married before? There is no information that DePrisco was married before Lisa Niemi. Did Albert DePrisco write any books? There is no credible information that Albert DePrisco has written any books.

Albert DePrisco is a successful jeweller, businessman, and former actor. His later-in-life love story with Lisa Niemi is a beautiful chapter of rediscovered happiness and companionship.

