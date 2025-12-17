Deshanna Marie Minuto's story, from NYC's design world to national attention

DeShanna Marie Minuto’s public profile has drawn attention since her marriage to fitness and media personality Jillian Michaels. Since they began dating in 2018, Minuto’s career as a fashion designer and founder of her own clothing line, Letterino, and her personal life have become topics of interest.

DeShanna Marie Minuto and Jillian Michaels, pictured during their engagement party (L). The fashion designer attended a White House function (R). Photo: @deshannamarie (modified by author)

Key takeaways

DeShanna Marie Minuto founded her clothing line, Letterino , in 2019 .

, in . Letterino specialises in producing custom-reconstructed vintage jackets .

. DeShanna Marie Minuto got married to Jillian Michaels in 2022, four years after their initial meeting on the celebrity dating app Raya.

Profile summary

Full name DeShanna Marie Minuto Gender Female Date of birth 1 April 1985 Age 40 years as of 2025 Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Italian-American Height in centimetres 162 Height in feet 5'4" Weight in kilograms 56 Weight in pounds 123 Hair colour Black Eye colour Grey Marital status Married Spouse Jillian Michaels Children 2 Profession Fashion designer High school Northern Highlands Regional High School Higher education Lynn University Social media Instagram

Who is DeShanna Marie Minuto?

DeShanna Marie Minuto was born in New York City, New York, United States, on 1 April 1985. Her zodiac sign is Aries. Despite being a celebrity, little is known about her childhood and upbringing, as well as her immediate family, including her parents and siblings.

Today, DeShanna is celebrated for her work in fashion. She founded the clothing brand Letterino, which specialises in custom-reconstructed vintage jackets.

Top five facts about fashion designer DeShanna Marie Minuto. Photo: @deshannamarie on Instagram (modified by author)

A look into DeShanna Marie Minuto's background

Minuto attended Northern Highlands Regional High School in Allendale, New Jersey, where she graduated in 2003. While in high school, DeShanna was a D1 athlete.

She later enrolled at Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida, graduating in 2007, before entering the NYC design world.

What does DeShanna Marie Minuto do for a living?

Minuto is an established fashion designer and entrepreneur. After working as a creative director at several agencies, Minuto founded her own fashion label, Letterino, in January 2020. The company specialises in the design and sale of reconstructed vintage jackets, an idea sparked by personal projects involving family, military, and biker jackets.

Minuto's relationship and marriage to Jillian Michaels

Jillian Michaels and the New York fashion designer met on the members-only celebrity dating app Raya. The pair began dating in 2018, almost a year after Michaels announced in an Instagram post that she and her former fiancé, Heidi Rhoades, had split.

At the time, the couple shared two children: a daughter, Lukensia, who was adopted from Haiti in May 2012, and a son, Phoenix, whom Rhoades gave birth to in the same week.

In November 2021, Michaels popped the question with a 7-carat emerald-cut diamond ring, which was designed by a family friend at H&H Jewels in Miami. The two made it official with a courthouse wedding in Miami on 11 July 2022.

Jillian Michaels and DeShanna Marie Minuto walk during their wedding in Venice, Italy. Photo: @people

Following their courthouse ceremony, Michaels and DeShanna flew to Namibia to elope in a private ceremony with members of the Himba tribe. The wedding was officiated under the stars by the tribe's chief and about 100 Himba tribesmen from a nearby village.

On 24 June 2023, the couple had a three-day celebration as their third wedding ceremony at the Aman hotel, on the Grand Canal in Venice, Italy. During the ceremony, Minuto wore a boat-neck mermaid Zuhair Murad gown, while Michaels chose a black dress with sheer sleeves. Speaking to People, The Biggest Loser trainer acknowledged Minuto's roots;

DeShanna comes from a very big Italian family, and it's her favourite country in the world. She planned the entire thing.

Through their union, she became a stepmother to The Biggest Loser trainer's two children, Lukensia and Phoenix.

FAQs

What is DeShanna Marie Minuto's age? Born on 1 April 1985, she is 40 years old as of 2025. How tall is DeShanna Marie Minuto? She is approximately 5 feet 4 (162 centimetres). What is DeShanna Marie Minuto's ethnicity? She is an American citizen with an Italian-American background. Was DeShanna Marie Minuto married? It is not clear whether she has been married before. Is Jillian Michaels married to DeShanna Marie Minuto? The American fitness trainer and DeShanna Minuto have been married since 2022. Does DeShanna Marie Minuto have kids? She does not have biological children, but is a stepmother to Jillian Michaels’ two children. What does DeShanna Marie Minuto do for a living? She is a fashion designer and entrepreneur behind the clothing brand, Letterino.

DeShanna Marie Minuto's rising popularity is linked to her recent marriage to fitness expert Jillian Michaels. She is also famous for her unique custom-made apparel under her clothing line, Letterino.

