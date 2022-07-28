BBNaija Chichi’s biography: age, state of origin, socials

Chinenyenwa Desire Okoebor, famous as Chichi, is an exotic dancer, chef and reality TV personality from Nigeria. She is one of the 24 contestants competing in the 2022 Big Brother Naija season 7, themed Level Up, which began on 23 July 2022.

Chichi recently came into the limelight after she made it onto Big Brother Naija season 7. Since her entrance into the show, her popularity has increased tremendously across various social media platforms, especially on Instagram.

Profile summary

Real name Chinenyenwa Desire Okoebor Famous as Chichi Gender Female Date of birth 10 January 2000 Age 22 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Edo State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria State origin Edo State Tribe Yoruba Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Profession Dancer, chef, reality TV personality

BBNaija Chichi's biography

The reality TV star was born in Edo State and raised in Anambra State, Nigeria. Her real name is Chinenyenwa Desire Okoebor. She is a Nigerian national and follows Christianity.

How old is Chichi BBNaija?

The BBNaija contestant is 22 years old as of 2022. When is Chichi BBNaija’s birthday? She was born on 10 January 2000. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

What is Chichi BBNaija’s profession?

She is an exotic dancer, chef, and reality television personality. She works as an exotic dancer at night and a chef during the day. She is currently among the 24 contestants in the Big Brother Naija season 7 (Level Up).

The rising reality star plans to take it to another level by bringing her originality, truth and real strіpper vibes to the Big Brother Naija show. She also wants to be on the reality show to showcase her hidden talents besides being an exotic dancer.

Big Brother Naija season 7 (Level Up) premiered on 23 and 24 July 2022 on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29. The show will run until 2 October 2022. The winner of the season is expected to win 100 million naira grand prize (50 million cash prize and 50 million from sponsorships).

Chichi BBNaija’s social media presence

The Nigerian reality star is active on various social media platforms, where she shares her fashion and lifestyle pictures. Her TikTok account contains lip-sync, dance and comedy-related videos. Here are her social media handles:

Instagram : @itschichiofficial

: @itschichiofficial Twitter :

: Official fanpage : @champsofficiall

: @champsofficiall TikTok : @itschichiofficial

: @itschichiofficial Facebook: Chichi

Fast facts about Chichi BBNaija

Where is Chichi BBN from? The rising reality star was born in Edo State, Nigeria. What is Chichi BBNaija’s real name? Her real name is Chinenyenwa Desire Okoebor. Why is Chichi BBN famous? She gained prominence after being announced as one of the Big Brother Naija season 7 housemates. When is Chichi BBN’s birthday? She was born on 10 January 2000. How old is Chichi BBNaija? She is 22 years old as of 2022. What tribe is Chichi of BBN? She is from the Yoruba tribe. What is Chichi BBN’s state of origin? She is a native of Edo State.

Chichi is one of the housemates in Africa's biggest reality TV shows, Big Brother Naija season 7 (Level Up) 2022. She is an exotic dancer, chef and reality star. She is also an Instagram sensation.

