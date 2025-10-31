Dana Lavas' life before and after her marriage to Jason Gedrick

Before marrying actor Jason Gedrick, Dana Lavas led a quiet life away from the spotlight. Her marriage to the Hollywood star in the late 1980s brought her into the public eye, and together they welcomed three sons. After their separation, she devoted herself to raising their children while maintaining a private life away from the entertainment spotlight.

Jason Gedrick and Dana Lavas attend the Third Annual Celebrity Pool Tournament to Benefit AIDS Project Los Angeles (APLA) at Hollywood Athletic Club. Photo: Ron Galella (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Dana Lavas was married to actor Jason Gedrick for approximately eight years, between 1989 and 1997 .

. Their union was blessed with three sons: Jian (born in 1991), Garrett (born in 1994), and Ty (born in 1995).

Following their divorce, Dana dedicated herself to raising their children and chose to live a quiet, private life away from the public spotlight.

Profile summary

Full name Dana Lavas Gender Female Date of birth 1960s Place of birth United States Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Divorced Ex-partner Jason Gedrick Children 3

Dana Lavas’ background and early life

Dana Lavas was born and raised in the United States. Despite being married to a famous personality in the entertainment industry, she has maintained a strong sense of privacy, keeping most details about her early life, parents, and siblings away from the public eye.

She was reportedly born in the 1960s, making her in her 60s as of 2025. Dana holds American nationality and is of white ethnicity.

Five facts about Dana Lavas. Photo: Greg Doherty/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Marriage to Jason Gedrick: A Hollywood love story

Dana Lavas and Jason Gedrick reportedly met in the 1980s, when Jason was in the early stages of his acting career. Their romance developed quickly, and in 1989, the couple exchanged marriage vows in a private wedding ceremony attended by close friends and family.

Despite the fame surrounding her husband, Dana preferred a low-profile lifestyle, supporting Jason’s career from behind the scenes rather than seeking the limelight for herself. They welcomed three sons: Jian Gedrick (1991), Garrett Gedrick (1994), and Ty Gedrick (1995).

In 1997, after eight years of marriage, Dana Lavas and Jason Gedrick divorced. The split was amicable, with both parties reportedly prioritising their children’s well-being. Dana took on the primary responsibility for raising their sons.

Where is Dana Lavas now?

Actor Jason Gedrick attends the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel 2012 TCA Summer Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

The divorce marked a major turning point in Dana’s life. While Jason continued pursuing his acting career with appearances in series like Boomtown and Dexter, she withdrew further from public attention. She chose a quieter lifestyle, focusing on raising her three children. Currently, it is neither known where she lives nor what she does for a living.

FAQs

Who is Dana Lavas? She is best known as the ex-wife of Hollywood actor Jason Gedrick. Little was known about her until she married the actor in 1989. How old is Dana Lavas? Her exact age is unknown, but she is believed to be in her 60s, as she was allegedly born in the 1960s. How long were Dana Lavas and Jason Gedrick married? They were married for approximately eight years, between 1989 and 1997. How many children do Dana Lavas and Jason Gedrick have? They have three sons together: Jian Gedrick (1991), Garrett Gedrick (1994), and Ty Gedrick (1995). Why did Dana Lavas and Jason Gedrick divorce? The former couple divorced amicably, and neither party has publicly discussed the exact reasons for parting ways. What does Dana Lavas do now? Jason Gedrick’s ex-wife lives a private life and has largely stayed out of the public eye since her divorce. She took custody of their three children, who are grown-ups today. Did Dana Lavas remarry after her divorce? There is no reliable information whether she remarried after her split from Jason Gedrick.

Dana Lavas was once married to actor Jason Gedrick, with whom she shares three sons, Garrett, Ty, and Jian. After their divorce, she chose to step away from Hollywood’s attention to focus on her family. Today, she continues to live a peaceful and private life away from the limelight.

Legit.ng recently published Ramon Rodriguez’s biography. He is a talented Puerto Rican-American actor known for starring in Will Trent, Battle: Los Angeles, and Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen. While his acting career continues to capture public attention, many are curious about his personal life.

The actor was born in Puerto Rico and currently resides in Manhattan, New York. Although his parents’ details are limited, it is known that he has six siblings. With over 31 acting credits to his name, he has firmly established himself as a respected figure in Hollywood. Read on to uncover fascinating insights into his career and private life.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng