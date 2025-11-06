The rise of Crispdal from skits to global TikTok stardom

Crispdal is a Nigerian TikTok creator and dancer who turned short skits into a global following. He began his journey by sharing playful videos that quickly showcased his talent and creativity. His collaborations with top creators, including Purple Speedy, further solidified his place in digital entertainment.

Crispdal enjoys a sunny day by the pool (L). The TikTok star strikes a poised look near the Eiffel Tower (R).

Key takeaways

Crispdal’s real name is Chinye Elijah .

. Crispdal joined TikTok in late 2020 .

. Crispdal is known for his vibrant dance and slo-mo videos.

dance and slo-mo videos. Crispdal and Purple Speedy met on TikTok in January 2021 and later got engaged in 2024.

Profile summary

Full name Chinye Elijah Popular as Crispdal Gender Male Date of birth 18 November 1996 Age 28 years old (as of October 2025) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Calabar, Cross River State, Nigeria Current residence Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’ Height in centimetres 183 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Engaged Partner Purple Speedy (Peace Pever Anpee) Profession Dancer, TikTok content creator, social media influencer TikTok @crispdal

Crispdal’s bio

Crispdal, whose real name is Chinye Elijah, was born on 18 November 1996 in Calabar, Cross River State, Nigeria. The content creator grew up in a Christian home and is reportedly of Igbo ethnicity.

The Nigerian dancer attended both high school and university in Calabar, where he developed a passion for dance and entertainment.

Top-5 facts about Crispdal.

Crispdal’s journey: from fun skits to TikTok superstardom

Crispdal launched his TikTok career in late 2020 when he uploaded his first video. His creative dance moves and energetic personality quickly gained attention, and by 2025, he had attracted over 13 million TikTok followers.

His videos are known for their colourful backgrounds and unique breakdancing style, which consistently captivate his audience.

Beyond TikTok, Crispdal is also active on Instagram, where he has built a following of about one million by 2025. There, he shares engaging dance clips and light-hearted skits.

The content creator often collaborates with fellow creators and frequently appears alongside his girlfriend, Purple Speedy, in duet videos. Through his creativity and consistency, Crispdal has earned recognition as one of Nigeria’s top TikTok stars.

How Purple Speedy and Crispdal built love on the dance floor

The duo first connected on TikTok and began dating in January 2021, when Purple Speedy was 21 years old. Their chemistry quickly became a fan favourite, with both regularly sharing joint dance videos, skits, and vlogs.

Purple Speedy often praises her partner, calling Crispdal the best man of her life and revealing that he taught her how to dance:

When I was 21 years old, I met the best man of my life, Elijah Chinye, well known as Crispdal. Before meeting him, I told myself, whoever I date, I will be with him till marriage. I met Crispdal on TikTok. By then, I didn't know much as far as dancing was concerned.

The Nigerian TikTok star added:

He made me know dancing, he taught me, and we started dating that very 2021. In 2024, my 28-year-old BF engaged me. It has been 5 years of being together, and I pray it's forever. Crispdal has contributed too much in my life, and all I can give him back is loyalty.

Did Purple Speedy and break up?

Purple Speedy and Crispdal celebrating their third anniversary in France on 10 August 2025.

As of late 2025, no reliable report indicates a breakup between Purple Speedy and Crispdal. On 10 August 2025, Crispdal reaffirmed their relationship by celebrating their third anniversary in Greece, writing on Instagram:

HAPPY 3 YEARS ANNIVERSARY YOYO... You wanted us to celebrate in Greece, well here we are…it’s 3years today since we started this journey, you’ve been a friend, a girlfriend, a mum and above all a huge part of my growth generally, thanks for being patient with me and teaching me how to love you better.

FAQs

Who is Crispdal? Crispdal is a Nigerian dancer and TikTok content creator known for his energetic dance videos and skits. What is Crispdal’s name? The content creator’s real name is Chinye Elijah. How old is Crispdal? Crispdal’s age is 29 as of November 2025. How did Crispdal and Purple Speedy meet? Crispdal and Purple Speedy met on TikTok and began dating in January 2021. What does Crispdal’s wife do? Crispdal’s fiancée, Purple Speedy, is a Nigerian TikTok dancer and content creator. Did Purple Speedy and Crispdal break up? As of late 2025, no reliable report suggests a breakup between the pair.

Crispdal has proven that social media can launch a full-time career when talent meets effort. His videos continue to attract millions of views, keeping him relevant in Nigeria’s entertainment scene.

