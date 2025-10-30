Nigerian TikTok sensation Peller announced plans to go live with Chelsea star Cole Palmer in the UK

The move followed his record-breaking TikTok session, where he reportedly earned over N100 million

Fans celebrated his success but expressed concern over his appearance, urging him to take a break

Nigerian TikToker Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, widely known as Peller, has revealed that he will be live-streaming with Chelsea forward Cole Palmer and other players from the English Premier League club.

In a video shared online, Peller said the event will take place on November 11, 2025, in the United Kingdom, as part of the birthday celebration of Pastor Tobi Adegboyega.

The announcement marks a new milestone for Peller, whose rise to fame has been nothing short of meteoric.

Peller announced plans to go live with Chelsea star Cole Palmer in the UK.

This latest success is coming just days after Peller made headlines for earning over N100 million during a single TikTok live session.

According to reports, the staggering figure came from 11 million TikTok coins, gifted by a level 50 gifter identified as a Chinese fan.

Watch the announcement here:

Fans react to Peller's announcement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@ordanugo3:

"Bro Palmer will logout before 30mins 😂 The boi sabi shout and bag English and zero coordination na water I’m glad he’s getting recognition buhh Let’s see how it goes"

@firstboy69_:

"Some still dey ask say Weytin him and Palmer wan talk😂! Nah grace people language dem go speak"

@ banksofmay:

"That stream is going to be lit asf!! Download kick and follow peller's verified page so you dont miss it!!"

@emeleclark:

"I hope you when you go there you are going to speak a good English you're not going to speak one and one and one and one"

@ imcbfw0077:

"lol day play no be only Cole Palmer you go see hot Palmer"

Peller recently made a record-breaking TikTok session, where he reportedly earned over N100 million.

