Chisom Oguike and the quiet grace of growing up onscreen

Chisom Oguike is a Nigerian actress, content creator and social media influencer, best known as the eldest of the Oguike sisters. She rose to prominence for her role as Michelle in the popular TV series My Kids and I. Chisom has also appeared in Black Magic (2024), Afamefuna (2023) and Now the Four of Us (2022).

Chisom Oguike in Lagos, Nigeria on 20 August 2025 (L). Chisom Oguike on 22 August 2025 (R). Photo: @itschisom_oh on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Chisom Oguike is best known as the eldest of the trio of young actresses, popularly referred to as the Oguike sisters.

Her sisters are Chidinma Oguike and Chinenye Oguike .

and . She gained fame for her role in My Kids and I .

. Chisom Oguike is of African-Asian heritage.

Profile summary

Full name Chisom Oguike Gender Female Date of birth 21 January 2008 Age 17 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Lagos State, Nigeria State of Origin Anambra State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Father Nester Oguike Mother Maria Nester Oguike Siblings Chidinma Oguike, Chinenye Oguike, and Zion Oguike Relationship status Single Occupation Actress, content creator, social media influencer

Chisom Oguike's biography

Chisom Oguike was born and raised in Anambra State, Nigeria, into a multicultural family. Chisom's father, Nester Oguike, is a Nigerian businessman, is from Anambra State in southeastern Nigeria, while her mother, Maria Nester Oguike, is of Asian descent from Pakistan and manages her daughters' acting careers.

The actress spent her early life in Lagos State, Nigeria, where she attended elementary and secondary school. In January 2024, she began her university education in Nigeria.

Fast five facts about Chisom Oguike. Photo: @itschisom_oh on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Chisom Oguike's siblings

The Nigerian content creator has three siblings, two sisters and one brother. Chisom Oguike's sisters, Chidinma and Chinenye Oguike, are also popular Nigerian child actresses who rose to fame alongside her in the hit TV series My Kids and I. The trio are often called the Oguike Sisters.

Chisom's younger brother, Zion Oguike, is not as active in acting, but occasionally appears in family photos and videos shared online.

How old is Chisom Oguike?

The fast-rising Nollywood actress is 17 years old as of 2025. She was born on 21 January 2008. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Chisom Oguike on 28 April 2024. Photo: @itschisom_oh on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Inside Chisom Oguike’s growing career

Chisom's career began in 2017 when she was discovered by Soulmate Studios and cast as the lead character, Michelle, in the popular TV series My Kids and I. The show, which followed the lives of three American-returnee sisters and their father, was a massive success and ran for seven seasons.

Her compelling performance in the series established her and her sisters, Chidinma and Chinenye, as recognised faces in Nigerian entertainment. Since appearing in My Kids and I, Chisom has appeared in several films and series. As per her IMDb profile, some of Chisom Oguike's notable film and television credits include:

Year Movie/TV show Role 2022 The Village People Buki 2022 Now the Four of Us Magda 2022 Co Tenants Eve 2022 Little Things Queen 2023 The Writer Zetel 2023 All I want for Xmas Actress 2023 Love and Lies Chloe 2023 Just add spice Hadassah 2023 Afamefuna Actress 2024 My Girls and I Tehilla 2024 I See You Chizoba 2024 Friends from School Amara 2024 Black Magic Lysandra

Her performances have garnered industry recognition, such as a nomination for the City People Movie Award for Revelation of the Year (English) in 2017. She also won the Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series award at the Moreklue All Youth Awards Africa (Maya Awards Africa) in 2018 for her role in Hush.

In addition to her acting career, Chisom is also a content creator with a significant presence on social media platforms, where she often shares comedy-related content and beauty routine videos. As of this writing, she has accumulated over 187 thousand followers on Instagram and almost 951 thousand followers on TikTok.

Chisom also uses her TikTok account to promote various beauty brands, such as Dermaturm and Mimi's Hair Empire. She also contributes to a YouTube channel with her sisters called The Oguike Sisters.

Chisom Oguike in Nigeria on 5 April 2025. Photo: @itschisom_oh on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

FAQs

Who is Chisom Oguike? Chisom Oguike is a young Nigerian actress and content creator. What is Chisom Oguike known for? She is best recognised for her role in the TV series My Kids and I. Where is Chisom Oguike from? Chisom Oguike is from Anambra State, located in southeastern Nigeria, but she was born and raised in Lagos State. How old is Chisom Oguike? The young Nigerian actress is 17 years old as of 2025. She was born on 21 January 2008. Who are Chisom Oguike’s parents? Her parents are Nester Oguike, a businessman from Anambra State, and Maria Nester Oguike, who is of Asian descent. Who are Chisom Oguike’s siblings? Chisom has three siblings, Chidinma Oguike, Chinenye Oguike, and a younger brother named Zion Oguike. What are Chisom, Chidinma, and Chinenye Oguike’s ages? As of 2025, Chisom is 17 years old, Chidinma is around 15, and Chinenye is about 13 years old. Who is the biological mother of Chisom Oguike? Chisom Oguike’s biological mother is Maria Nester Oguike. Are Chisom and Chidinma Oguike twins? Chisom and Chidinma Oguike are not twins. They are sisters, born a few years apart.

Chisom Oguike is a young, rising Nigerian actress and content creator who rose to fame as the eldest of the Oguike sisters. She became widely recognised for her role as Michelle in the popular TV series My Kids and I, where she starred alongside her younger sisters, Chidinma and Chinenye.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Christopher Cody Rogers. He is an American director, writer and actor known for his work in The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw and Loneliness. He is also known for being the only child of country music legend Kenny Rogers and actress Marianne Gordon.

Christopher Cody Rogers was born in Los Angeles, California, USA. His parents divorced in 1993 after being married for 16 years. Explore more details about him in this article.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng