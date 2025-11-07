Chisom Oguike and the quiet grace of growing up onscreen
Chisom Oguike is a Nigerian actress, content creator and social media influencer, best known as the eldest of the Oguike sisters. She rose to prominence for her role as Michelle in the popular TV series My Kids and I. Chisom has also appeared in Black Magic (2024), Afamefuna (2023) and Now the Four of Us (2022).
- Chisom Oguike is best known as the eldest of the trio of young actresses, popularly referred to as the Oguike sisters.
- Her sisters are Chidinma Oguike and Chinenye Oguike.
- She gained fame for her role in My Kids and I.
- Chisom Oguike is of African-Asian heritage.
Chisom Oguike's biography
Chisom Oguike was born and raised in Anambra State, Nigeria, into a multicultural family. Chisom's father, Nester Oguike, is a Nigerian businessman, is from Anambra State in southeastern Nigeria, while her mother, Maria Nester Oguike, is of Asian descent from Pakistan and manages her daughters' acting careers.
The actress spent her early life in Lagos State, Nigeria, where she attended elementary and secondary school. In January 2024, she began her university education in Nigeria.
Chisom Oguike's siblings
The Nigerian content creator has three siblings, two sisters and one brother. Chisom Oguike's sisters, Chidinma and Chinenye Oguike, are also popular Nigerian child actresses who rose to fame alongside her in the hit TV series My Kids and I. The trio are often called the Oguike Sisters.
Chisom's younger brother, Zion Oguike, is not as active in acting, but occasionally appears in family photos and videos shared online.
How old is Chisom Oguike?
The fast-rising Nollywood actress is 17 years old as of 2025. She was born on 21 January 2008. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.
Inside Chisom Oguike’s growing career
Chisom's career began in 2017 when she was discovered by Soulmate Studios and cast as the lead character, Michelle, in the popular TV series My Kids and I. The show, which followed the lives of three American-returnee sisters and their father, was a massive success and ran for seven seasons.
Her compelling performance in the series established her and her sisters, Chidinma and Chinenye, as recognised faces in Nigerian entertainment. Since appearing in My Kids and I, Chisom has appeared in several films and series. As per her IMDb profile, some of Chisom Oguike's notable film and television credits include:
Her performances have garnered industry recognition, such as a nomination for the City People Movie Award for Revelation of the Year (English) in 2017. She also won the Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series award at the Moreklue All Youth Awards Africa (Maya Awards Africa) in 2018 for her role in Hush.
In addition to her acting career, Chisom is also a content creator with a significant presence on social media platforms, where she often shares comedy-related content and beauty routine videos. As of this writing, she has accumulated over 187 thousand followers on Instagram and almost 951 thousand followers on TikTok.
Chisom also uses her TikTok account to promote various beauty brands, such as Dermaturm and Mimi's Hair Empire. She also contributes to a YouTube channel with her sisters called The Oguike Sisters.
Chisom Oguike is a young, rising Nigerian actress and content creator who rose to fame as the eldest of the Oguike sisters. She became widely recognised for her role as Michelle in the popular TV series My Kids and I, where she starred alongside her younger sisters, Chidinma and Chinenye.
