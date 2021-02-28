Wanda Miller Rogers' biography: what is known about Kenny Rogers’ wife?

Wanda Miller Rogers is a former American restaurant hostess renowned for her marriage to the late country music icon, Kenny Rogers. The two were married for close to 23 years before Kenny's death in 2020. Wanda was the country music icon's fifth wife and had a significant age difference with her husband. Who is Kenny Rogers' wife beside her marriage to the late world-famous singer?

Before her sudden rise to fame, Wanda worked as a hostess at the Pricci Restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia, where she later met Kenny. Here is a look at her life in brief.

Wanda Miller Rogers' bio

How old is Kenny Rogers' wife? She is currently 55 years old, having been born on November 6, 1966. She was born to Charles and Teena Miller in Lowndes County, Georgia, USA. She then grew up alongside her twin sister, Tonia.

Wanda and her sister attended Valdosta High School, graduating in 1985.

How did Wanda and Kenny Rogers meet?

The two met when Kenny Rogers was on a blind date at the Pricci Restaurant where Wanda was working at the time. After his blind date, the country music star called to enquire about Wanda. After some persuasion from her workers, Wanda finally agreed to call Kenny back.

Proposal and wedding

Wanda took some time before letting her parents know she was dating the musician. Her father and mother did not take the news very well but later warmed up to Kenny. In 1996, Kenny decided to pop the question at Aladdin Hotel in Las Vegas. Wanda said yes, and the two got married in June 1997. They went on a honeymoon in the Caribbean.

Before his marriage to Wanda, the accomplished singer had been married four times.

What was the age difference between Kenny Rogers and Wanda Miller?

The late singer was born on August 21 1938, and his wife on November 6, 1966. So there was a 28-year difference between them.

How long was Kenny Rogers married to Wanda Miller?

Wanda and Rogers tied the knot in June 1997 and spent almost 23 years together until the singer's demise in March 2020.

Who are Wanda Miller's twins?

After their marriage, neither Kenny nor his wife wanted to have kids. However, this changed when Kenny Rogers' spouse decided she wanted to have kids. After some soul-searching, the singer decided it was only fair to side with Wanda's idea.

The two were blessed with twins in 2004. The boys are Justin Charles Rogers and Jordan Edward Rogers. They are now 18 years old.

Who inherited Kenny Rogers' money?

After his demise, Kenny's wealth was shared among his wife and five children (he had three others from his previous marriages). How much money did Kenny Rogers leave his wife? Unfortunately, there are barely any credible sources regarding the distribution of the fortune.

Height and weight

Wanda is 5'7" (170 centimetres) tall and weighs 136 pounds (62 kilograms). She has dark brown hair and black eyes. Her body measures 33-25-35 inches at the bust, waist, and hips, respectively.

Wanda Miller's net worth

According to ABTC Nigeria, Wanda's current worth is about $15 million. However, this is not an official net worth figure.

Wanda Miller Rogers had maintained a low profile before her marriage to the late Kenny Rogers. However, that all changed when she became Kenny's fifth wife. The singer's demise cast her further into the limelight as his fans sought to know the family he had left behind.

