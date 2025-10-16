Fashion designer Swanky Jerry recently shared beautiful pictures of himself and 2Baba's estranged wife, Annie Idibia, now Annie Macaulay

Swanky Jerry also pledged support for Annie Macaulay with a comment that has sparked speculations online

Social media users read meanings into Swanky Jerry's post, with many criticizing both the fashion designer and Annie Macaulay

Nigerian fashion designer Swanky Jerry has left many talking following a series of beautiful pictures of him and actress Annie Idibia, now Annie Macaulay, in South Africa.

While Swanky didn’t share details behind their meeting, he and Annie, however, caused a buzz with their response to the social media post.

Swanky Jerry declares that he and Annie Idibia will be together forever.

Sharing numerous love emojis, Annie wrote in reaction, “my SWANKILICIOUS, loveeeeeeee you.”

Responding to Annie's post on his page, Swanky Jerry declared that they would be "together forever."

The fashion designer's post also stirred a reaction from Annie's first daughter, Isabella, who simply wrote "Yes."

The loved-up display between Swanky Jerry and Annie comes barely a few days after he was spotted wearing what appeared to be a sparkling engagement ring during a late-night outing.

Nigerians react to Swanky Jerry's declaration to Annie Idibia.

This sighting came just eight months after her highly publicized separation from music star 2Baba.

The post Swanky Jerry shared of him and Annie Macaulay in South Africa is below:

Speculation trails Swanky Jerry and Annie's display

The loved-up display has stirred up rumours of a relationship between the duo, with many claiming Annie was trying to get back at 2Baba, who has moved on with Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

best_moh11 said:

"This is giving the vibe of “let me pepper my Ex and show him I can move on without him Of course you can do without him, but Going into a relationship when you have not healed is a bad idea. You don’t have to go this far to prove a point. Heal first!"

Osakpolor263131 reacted:

"So make 2face dey feel bad on top toto wey him down fire down back to back and the mileage done go?"

AuroraOluchi said:

"This Annie the fear to dey single."

Machine

"Men de try ooo person wey don collect from tuface join na Wetin my fellow man de carry shoulder up for, low self esteem."

sundayj41460085 said:

"Na 2025 2face and Annie forever together end. We no come know if your own go last 1 year. I just de pass my own."

olisaemekalum2 said:

"Together forever? Until Instagram deletes the post, then it’s ‘we grew apart spiritually."

CelebsCritique commnetd:

"If you're a YFA fan, you'd know that these two has been friends for the longest time."

vickiedollarh0 commented"

"They are just besties,,,, nothing more."

Gcubebreaker said:

"You can’t be too sure all they should pray for is that their love should go as expected but it comes to divorced couples the case might be different."

Annie shares quote about starting over

Legit.ng also reported that Annie made a post amid 2Baba's bedroom moment with his new wife.

In a video, some people were discussing reactions to starting over and walking away.

Fans reacted after seeing the video, praising her for the courage to move on easily and sharing their thoughts on the quotes.

