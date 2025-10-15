The untold story of Nicolette Gotti and the Mayweather drama

Nicolette Gotti’s name shot across headlines after an exhibition fight ended in uproar, triggering a family feud with Floyd Mayweather. The social media personality’s brother, John Gotti III, was disqualified, setting off a chain of events that spilt beyond the ring. What followed was a blend of sports rivalry and Mafia heritage that placed Nicolette at the centre of a modern spectacle.

Nicolette Gotti sitting with her father, John Gotti, (L). Nicolette posing indoors dressed in a white dress (R). Photo: @MikeThompson on Facebook, @nicolette_gotti on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Nicolette Gotti is the daughter of John “Junior” Gotti and granddaughter of John Gotti Sr.

Nicolette Gotti threatened Floyd Mayweather’s daughter, Yaya, after his fight with her brother, John Gotti III.

after his fight with her brother, John Gotti III. The feud erupted after Mayweather dominated John Gotti III in their June 2023 exhibition match .

in their June . John Gotti III later downplayed the drama , saying “no bad blood” remained.

, saying “no bad blood” remained. After his death, John Gotti Sr.’s fortune went to his wife and children.

Profile summary

Full name Nicolette Gotti Gender Female Date of birth July 1991 Age 34 years old (as of October 2025) Place of birth United States Nationality American Ethnicity Italian Sexuality Straight Father John Angelo "Junior" Gotti Mother Kimberley Albanese Siblings 5 Profession Social media personality, influencer, model Instagram @nicolette_got

The truth about Nicolette Gotti and Floyd Mayweather feud

In June 2023, an exhibition boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and John Gotti III erupted into chaos, drawing in family members and igniting a bitter feud. During the fight, Mayweather (50-0) dominated Gotti, who was eventually disqualified for clinching.

After the referee stopped the bout in the sixth round, Gotti charged at Mayweather, and punches were exchanged, leading to a melee inside and outside the ring.

In the aftermath, John Gotti III’s sister, Nicolette Gotti — the granddaughter of Gambino boss John “Dapper Don” Gotti — exploded on social media. She posted a profanity-laced Instagram story directly threatening Mayweather’s teenage daughter, Iyanna “Yaya” Mayweather. As shared by HighlightsXMark on X, Nicolette wrote on IG Stories:

[Floyd Mayweather] your daughter was ran through by [an] animal with 12 different baby mamas… your little circus animal – [you’re] all a pack of zoo animals. I swear on my kids I’m coming for your daughter, it may be [2 years, 3 years] from now, but I’m coming

Top-5 facts about Nicolette Gotti. Photo: @nicolette_gotti on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

The message sparked major controversy. The American boxer, John Gotti III, also posted insults to Mayweather, calling him his enemy for life, and later told the media that the incident was "squashed" and "no bad blood" remained. During The MMA Hour YouTube interview, he said:

It got diffused, you know. We're good. We've been speaking, my father's been in touch with their team, and there's no bad blood here. It's business, and we did what we had to do, and we squash it, we move on.

Meanwhile, Mayweather’s relatives reacted online. His daughter Yaya stayed silent, but his aunt, reality star Fannie Jean, reposted Nicolette’s threat screenshot and mocked her, daring her to meet up.

Exploring Nicolette Gotti’s background

Nicolette Gotti is a social media personality from New York, best known as a member of the infamous Gotti crime family. She is the daughter of John Angelo “Junior” Gotti, a former Gambino family acting boss, and Kimberley Albanese.

Nicolette’s grandfather is the late John J. Gotti Sr., who led the Gambino family (one of New York’s Five Families) from 1986 to 1991. The social media personality’s father, a Gambino heir, ran trucking and construction businesses, but she has largely avoided the criminal life that tarnished her relatives.

John Gotti III at a Press Conference held at The Hunt & Fish Club on 1 August 2024 in New York, New York. Photo: John Nacion (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Nicolette Gotti is one of six children of John A. “Junior” Gotti, giving her five siblings. Her brother, John Gotti III, is a professional mixed martial artist and boxer. She also has a sister named Gianna Gotti, a brother named Joseph (Joe), and another brother, Charles Herbert Gotti.

What does John Gotti’s daughter do for a living?

John Gotti Jr.'s daughter, Nicolette, is a businesswoman and model. She is active on Instagram, where she features fashion, travel, and beauty content.

Who inherited John Gotti’s fortune?

John J. Gotti Sr., former Gambino boss, built an estimated $30 million fortune at the peak of his power. When he died in federal prison in 2002, his estate passed to his widow, Victoria DiGiorgio, and their five children: Victoria, Angela, John Jr., Peter, and the late Frank.

John Gotti Sr. posing outdoors with trees and a streetlamp behind him (L). The former Gambino boss in a suit (R). Photo: @john.gotti.sr on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

His daughter Victoria inherited the 47-room Old Westbury mansion on Long Island, where she later lived with her children during the reality show Growing Up Gotti. His widow also received part of the estate. In the end, Gotti’s wealth—including properties, cash, and legitimate businesses—remained within his immediate family.

FAQs

Who is Nicolette Gotti? She is John “Junior” Gotti’s daughter, John Gotti Sr.’s granddaughter, and a social media personality. How old is Nicolette Gotti? Born in July 1991, she is 34 years old as of 2025. Who is Nicolette Gotti related to? She is related to John ‘Junior’ Gotti and mob boss John Gotti Sr. What does John Gotti's daughter do for a living? She earns a living through social media influence and small beauty-related business ventures. Who inherited John Gotti's fortune? His estate went to his wife and children. Why did Nicolette Gotti threaten Floyd Mayweather’s daughter? She lashed out on Instagram after Mayweather defeated her brother John Gotti III in a 2023 exhibition fight. Who inherited John Gotti’s mansion? His daughter, Victoria Gotti, inherited the Old Westbury estate after his death.

The story of Nicolette Gotti underscores how legacy, loyalty, and temper can collide in the public eye. Her social media threat against Floyd Mayweather’s daughter drew sharp criticism but also highlighted her determination to defend her brother. She became a key figure in the unusual post-fight fallout.

Legit.ng recently published Norissa Valdez's biography. She is a social media influencer, actress, and model from the United States.

The social media influencer is best known for her entertaining content on TikTok, which includes comedy skits, lifestyle tips, and dance clips. Read on to discover everything about her background and career.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng