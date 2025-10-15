The untold story of Nicolette Gotti and the Mayweather drama
Nicolette Gotti’s name shot across headlines after an exhibition fight ended in uproar, triggering a family feud with Floyd Mayweather. The social media personality’s brother, John Gotti III, was disqualified, setting off a chain of events that spilt beyond the ring. What followed was a blend of sports rivalry and Mafia heritage that placed Nicolette at the centre of a modern spectacle.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Nicolette Gotti is the daughter of John “Junior” Gotti and granddaughter of John Gotti Sr.
- Nicolette Gotti threatened Floyd Mayweather’s daughter, Yaya, after his fight with her brother, John Gotti III.
- The feud erupted after Mayweather dominated John Gotti III in their June 2023 exhibition match.
- John Gotti III later downplayed the drama, saying “no bad blood” remained.
- After his death, John Gotti Sr.’s fortune went to his wife and children.
Profile summary
Full name
Nicolette Gotti
Gender
Female
Date of birth
July 1991
Age
34 years old (as of October 2025)
Place of birth
United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
Italian
Sexuality
Straight
Father
John Angelo "Junior" Gotti
Mother
Kimberley Albanese
Siblings
5
Profession
Social media personality, influencer, model
@nicolette_got
The truth about Nicolette Gotti and Floyd Mayweather feud
In June 2023, an exhibition boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and John Gotti III erupted into chaos, drawing in family members and igniting a bitter feud. During the fight, Mayweather (50-0) dominated Gotti, who was eventually disqualified for clinching.
After the referee stopped the bout in the sixth round, Gotti charged at Mayweather, and punches were exchanged, leading to a melee inside and outside the ring.
In the aftermath, John Gotti III’s sister, Nicolette Gotti — the granddaughter of Gambino boss John “Dapper Don” Gotti — exploded on social media. She posted a profanity-laced Instagram story directly threatening Mayweather’s teenage daughter, Iyanna “Yaya” Mayweather. As shared by HighlightsXMark on X, Nicolette wrote on IG Stories:
[Floyd Mayweather] your daughter was ran through by [an] animal with 12 different baby mamas… your little circus animal – [you’re] all a pack of zoo animals. I swear on my kids I’m coming for your daughter, it may be [2 years, 3 years] from now, but I’m coming
The message sparked major controversy. The American boxer, John Gotti III, also posted insults to Mayweather, calling him his enemy for life, and later told the media that the incident was "squashed" and "no bad blood" remained. During The MMA Hour YouTube interview, he said:
It got diffused, you know. We're good. We've been speaking, my father's been in touch with their team, and there's no bad blood here. It's business, and we did what we had to do, and we squash it, we move on.
Meanwhile, Mayweather’s relatives reacted online. His daughter Yaya stayed silent, but his aunt, reality star Fannie Jean, reposted Nicolette’s threat screenshot and mocked her, daring her to meet up.
Exploring Nicolette Gotti’s background
Nicolette Gotti is a social media personality from New York, best known as a member of the infamous Gotti crime family. She is the daughter of John Angelo “Junior” Gotti, a former Gambino family acting boss, and Kimberley Albanese.
Nicolette’s grandfather is the late John J. Gotti Sr., who led the Gambino family (one of New York’s Five Families) from 1986 to 1991. The social media personality’s father, a Gambino heir, ran trucking and construction businesses, but she has largely avoided the criminal life that tarnished her relatives.
Nicolette Gotti is one of six children of John A. “Junior” Gotti, giving her five siblings. Her brother, John Gotti III, is a professional mixed martial artist and boxer. She also has a sister named Gianna Gotti, a brother named Joseph (Joe), and another brother, Charles Herbert Gotti.
What does John Gotti’s daughter do for a living?
John Gotti Jr.'s daughter, Nicolette, is a businesswoman and model. She is active on Instagram, where she features fashion, travel, and beauty content.
Who inherited John Gotti’s fortune?
John J. Gotti Sr., former Gambino boss, built an estimated $30 million fortune at the peak of his power. When he died in federal prison in 2002, his estate passed to his widow, Victoria DiGiorgio, and their five children: Victoria, Angela, John Jr., Peter, and the late Frank.
His daughter Victoria inherited the 47-room Old Westbury mansion on Long Island, where she later lived with her children during the reality show Growing Up Gotti. His widow also received part of the estate. In the end, Gotti’s wealth—including properties, cash, and legitimate businesses—remained within his immediate family.
The story of Nicolette Gotti underscores how legacy, loyalty, and temper can collide in the public eye. Her social media threat against Floyd Mayweather’s daughter drew sharp criticism but also highlighted her determination to defend her brother. She became a key figure in the unusual post-fight fallout.
